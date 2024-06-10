"With good performances in Sher E Punjab Cup some players got selected in IPL": PCA joint secretary Surjit Rai

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 10 : The reigning champions, BLV Blasters, are eager to compete in the second Sher E Punjab T20 Cup and want to win the championship for a second consecutive year thanks to daring cricketer Naman Dhir's scorching form.

Blasters will be looking for a victory to get their season off to a strong start when they play Royal Phantoms in their inaugural game on Monday night at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.

The Blasters will be buoyed by the presence of Naman, who will lead the team and will be in good spirits after impressing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the just concluded IPL. The 24-year-old batsman scored a 10-ball 20 against Gujarat Titans and a 28-ball 62 against Lucknow Super Giants to demonstrate his toughness and batting prowess in the IPL while representing MI.

The Blasters will be helped by the participation of Naman, who will be joined by IPL famed left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, U-19 World Cup runners-up squad (2023) member and fast bowler Aaradhya Shukla, and opener Harnoor Pannu.

Punjab Cricket Association joint secretary Surjit Rai told ANI, "This is the second time PCA is hosting Shere Punjab T20 Cup Cricket Tournament. 6 teams are participating in the tournament."

Rai said some players on the back of their good performances in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup got a chance to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We add the players to the team after looking at their performance for 2 years and try to ensure that players from Punjab get exposure. With their fine performances in the Shere Punjab Cup, some players got selected for the IPL and national team. When we organised the first Sher-e-Punjab T20, the result was that children were very interested. The Punjab state team became good and has been the champion of the Mushtaq Trophy," he added.

