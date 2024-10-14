With Marsh, Head on paternity leave, Cummins set to lead Australia in ODIs against Pakistan

Canberra [Australia], October 14 : Pat Cummins will lead Australia in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan before the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series.

Known for their effortless swashbuckling strokeplay, Australia will miss the presence of the destructive duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh and Head will miss the three ODIs for paternity leave. Both stars have babies due in the coming weeks.

Cummins will captain the 14-player squad that also doesn't feature young all-rounder Cameron Green. The 25-year-old has been sidelined for the entire season after deciding to go for a back surgery.

Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey wants to test the balance of the squad in their last ODI series before next year's ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy, and the balance of the squad was focussed on that as well as continuing to focus on the preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test Summer," Bailey said in a statement by Cricket Australia.

"The one-day side had a great result in the UK, particularly given illness and injury challenges. We view this as an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan," he added.

The ODI series sees the return of experienced all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has not represented Australia in the format since the 2023 World Cup. He wasn't a part of Australia's 50-over setup during their recent tour of the UK despite featuring in the T20I series.

Stoinis hasn't played a single domestic one-day game for Western Australia at the start of the summer. Despite not having a contract and minimal appearances in the format, he has entered the discussions for the marquee event in light of Green's recent setback.

Josh Inglis has been named as the sole wicketkeeper for the series. Alex Carey, who delivered strong performances for the Baggy Greens against England on his ODI return, has been left on the sidelines.

With Head and Marsh out of the picture, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk will have an opportunity to cash in by seizing their chances against Pakistan.

Short starred for Australia in the UK tour, while the young Fraser-McGurk didn't get an opportunity in the ODIs.

The three-match series will begin on November 4 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and will conclude at the Optus Stadium on November 10.

Australia is yet to name its squad for the three T20Is that will follow up after the conclusion of the ODI series.

Australia ODI squad for Pakistan series: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor