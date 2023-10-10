With Star Sports Hindi feed now available globally, we are breaking barriers, says Gambhir

Mumbai, Oct 10 Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, announced the global expansion of its Hindi feed for the marquee tournament.

Fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East can now savour uninterrupted coverage of all the action in Hindi.

This marks the first-ever occasion where the ICC Men’s CWC is being broadcast in Hindi within these regions, accessible through both linear and digital platforms, catering to the vibrant Indian diaspora. This milestone underscores the profound significance of cultural pride—'Hindi Mein Baat Hai, Kyunki Hindi Mein Jazbaat Hai.’ (The language brings out all the emotions)

John Lasker, senior vice president of ESPN plus, said, “Anchored by ESPNcricinfo, the leading digital destination for cricket news and information around the world, ESPN has a long history covering top-level international cricket for fans in the U.S. Presenting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in both English and Hindi on ESPN+ is part of our continued commitment to growing an established audience of cricket fans in the States and around the world.”

Steve Crawley, Managing Director, Fox Sports, said: “We know there is a large and passionate Australian Indian cricket community so to be able to provide the Hindi feed, powered by an expert team of commentators, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for all Indian matches plus the semi-finals and final on FOX SPORTS gives fans more choice and more ways to enjoy the action, and that’s good for cricket and good for fans.”

Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star, said, ‘’The global response to Disney Star's Hindi coverage for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been tremendous as we take the excitement of the tournament to hearts and homes of millions worldwide and deepen their engagement. The coverage in Hindi, in addition to the World Feed, not only makes it more accessible to the Indian diaspora but more importantly, galvanises the sense of belonging and deep emotional connection with Indian Cricket. The Hindi feed, with India-focussed storylines, distinctly Indian perspectives on non-India narratives, unique visuals including customised graphics and powered by an incredible line-up of talent, will significantly bolster the unifying experience of watching Cricket for Indians worldwide and hopefully deepen the sense of pride in being an Indian Cricket fan."

This illustrious panel of commentators includes iconic Indian cricketing figures such as Sunil Gavaskar, a 1983 World Cup winner, former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri, and members of the 2011 World Cup-winning side - Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, and Piyush Chawla. Adding to the wealth of expertise are former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, and Sanjay Manjrekar, renowned for their tactical acumen in the sport. The roster also features former India women's captain Mithali Raj, along with South Africa's spin wizard Imran Tahir, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta, domestic veteran Amol Muzumdar, and cricket presenter Jatin Sapru, all of whom will lend their voices and effervescent charm to the StarCast.

Irfan Pathan, T20 World Cup winner who is part of Star Sports "StarCast" for World Cup said, “Cricket has a unique way of uniting people, and with the Hindi feed reaching Indian fans across the globe, we are not just witnessing a tournament; we are celebrating the spirit of cricket in a language that resonates with emotions. It's a fantastic initiative that ensures every passionate Indian fan, regardless of their location, can experience the magic of the World Cup in a language that feels like home.”

India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Harbhajan Singh, said, “I am proud to be part of StarCast’s Hindi feed that is engaging with fans overseas during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This allows our extended family outside our country to revel the thrilling action in their preferred language.”

India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Gautam Gambhir, said, “I’m excited to see fans from all corners of the world coming together to celebrate this great sport in the language they love. With the Hindi feed now available globally, we are breaking barriers and ensuring that cricket enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds can enjoy all the action from the tournament together with the rest of India.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor