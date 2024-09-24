"Without Yuvraj, we wouldn't have won 2007 T20 World Cup...": Sreesanth

By Vipul Kashyap

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24 : Former cricketer Sreesanth feels that without the swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, India wouldn't have lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Seventeen years ago, on September 24, in a jam-packed Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, India, etched their names in the history books by lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup title.

It was India's arch-rival, Pakistan, who stood as the final hurdle between MS Dhoni's side and the coveted title.

In a nerve-wracking thriller, a collective effort from the players got India across the line, crowning them as the first team to clinch the title.

While reflecting on the momentous win, Sreesanth felt it was a collective team effort and not a single individual's hard work that allowed India to make history.

"It was the senior and junior combination. Dhoni was captain, but without Yuvraj, I don't think we would have won the World Cup. We didn't win the World Cup just because of Dhoni. His captaincy was good, but the entire team.. it was like a family atmosphere. The entire management was with us. We won the World Cup because of everyone, not just a single person," Sreesanth, who is playing for the Gujarat Greats in LLC in Jodphur, told ANI.

It was in the same edition where Yuvraj showcased his flamboyance and stuck six sixes in Stuart Broad's over against England in the group stage.

His classic effort, which is still alive in fans' memories, laid the foundation for India's monumental win.

In the final, Pakistan stood in the pole position to lift the title. Dhoni played the gamble and handed the ball to Joginder Sharma to bowl the final over.

He conceded a maximum in the final over, bringing down the equation in Pakistan's favour. With Misbah-ul-Haq on strike, Pakistan were almost on the cusp of winning. But the Pakistan batter went for a scoop and got caught by Sreesanth, stamping India's authority in T20 format.

"Yes, I took the last catch, and I caught Afridi's catch before that. I took the ninth wicket of Sohail Tanveer with a yorker. So it felt good. It was a big opportunity to play for India and win the World Cup," Sreesanth added.

Irfan Pathan was crowned the 'Man of the Match' in the final for his sensational spell. He dismissed Shoaib Malik, Yasir Arafat, and Shahid Afridi, ending the final with figures of 3/16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor