Women's Asia Cup 2024: Shafali, Mandhana's brilliant knocks guide India to victory over Pakistan

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 19 : India Women openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's exceptional batting performances guided their national side to an easy victory over arch-rivals Pakistan Women by seven wickets in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a mere total of 109 runs, Women in Blue started attacking the Pakistan bowlers from the first over. Both batters, Mandhana and Shafali, played their shorts, whether it was against the seamer or spinner.

Both players brought up the team's fifty in 5.2 overs as Mandhana slammed a boundary on the bowling of leg-spinner Tuba Hassan.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost the first wicket in the 10th over as Mandhana was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 45 runs off 31 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries.

Following Mandhana's departure, right hand batter Dayalan Hemalatha came out to bat along with Shafali. Both batters were able to add on just 15 runs before Shefali was sent back to the dressing room in the 12th over after scoring 40 runs from 29 balls with the help of six fours and a six in her inning.

After Shefali's wicket, India's score was 100/2 in 11.4 overs. Team skipper Harmanpreet came next to bat in the middle.

The third wicket fell at the score of 102, as Hemalatha was dismissed after scoring just 14 runs which included three fours in her innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues came next to the crease to bat along with the captain.

Jemimah and Harmanpreet remained unbeaten and guided India to victory with seven wickets in hand and 5.5 overs remaining in the innings.

For Women in Green, two wickets were snapped by Syeda Aroob Shah in her spell of three overs where she conceded just nine runs. One wicket was bagged by Nashra Sandhu in her spell of four overs where she conceded 20 runs.

Earlier in the day, after electing to bat first, Pakistan was off to a poor start. Pacer Pooja Vastrakar struck in the second over, dismissing Gull Ferokha for five in five balls, with a fine running catch by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Pakistan was 9/1 in 1.4 overs.

Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen tried to let their hands loose, smashing some boundaries against the Indian pace attack. But their hitting did not last for long, as Jemimah Rodrigues took a fine catch in the cover region to give Vastrakar her second scalp. Muneeba was gone for 11 in 11 balls, with two fours. Pakistan was 26/2 in 3.5 overs.

Ameen and Aliya Riaz took Pakistan through the remainder of the powerplay unscathed, ending the six overs at 37/2, with Ameen (15*) and Riaz (5*) unbeaten.Spinner Shreyanka Patil put an end to their partnership before it could blossom, with Jemimah taking another great catch at mid-wicket to remove Riaz for six runs in 11 balls. Pakistan was 41/3 in 7.5 overs.

A fine reverse sweep in short third region for four by Ameen helped Pakistan reach the 50-run mark in 9.2 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Pakistan was at 53/3, with Ameen (24*) joined by skipper Nida Dar (4*). Indian bowlers had done a fine job containing the run flow.

In the second half, India continued to squeeze Pakistan's run-rate, with Deepti Sharma picking up skipper Nida for just eight runs in 11 balls, while Sidra's resistance was ended by pacer Renuka Singh, with Radha Yadav taking a catch at backward point to dismiss her for 25 in 35 balls, with three fours. In the same over, Renuka trapped leg-before wicket Iram Javed for a golden duck. Pakistan was 61/6 in 13 overs.

Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan succeeded in stitching the first partnership of the game, which touched the 20-run mark at least. Tuba managed to get some boundaries, much-needed for his side.

Deepti ended their promising partnership at 31 runs, removing Tuba for 22 in 19 balls, with three fours, with Radha getting the catch at backward point. Pakistan was 92/7 in 17.1 overs. In the same over, Radha ran out Syeda Aroob Shah for two runs. Pakistan was 94/8 in 17.4 overs.

Nashra Sandhu was caught behind by Richa Ghosh on the fifth ball of this highly productive over by Deepti for a golden duck. Pakistan was 94/9 in 17.5 overs. Deepti got her third wicket.

Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 18.4 overs, with a six from Fatima Sana.

Shreyanka took the final wicket, removing Sadia Iqbal for a duck. Pakistan was all out for 108 in 19.2 overs. Fatima was unbeaten at 22* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes.

Deepti (3/20), Renuka (2/14), Shreyanka (2/14) and Pooja (2/31) were the top bowlers for India.

Brief Score: India 109 for 3 (Mandhana 45, Shafali 40, Syeda 2-9) beat Pakistan 108 (Sidra 25, Deepti 3-20, Renuka 2-14, Shreyanka 2-14, Vastrakar 2-31) by seven wickets.

