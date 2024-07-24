Women's Asia Cup: Athapaththu, Gunaratne's standout performances help Sri Lanka beat Thailand

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 24 : Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne's standout performances helped Sri Lanka clinch a massive 10-wicket win over Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.

Thailand decided to bat against Sri Lanka after winning the toss, however, they could only give a target of 94 runs.

Thai wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai (47 runs from 53 balls, 5 fours) was the only standout performer among her teammates. Aphisara Suwanchonrathi (12 runs from 9 balls, 3 fours) and skipper Thipatcha Putthawong (13 runs from 17 balls, 1 four) also tried their best, but they failed to stand still in front of the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Kavisha Dilhari led the Sri Lanka bowling attack after she scalped two wickets, giving 13 runs in his four-over spell and restricting Thailand to 93/7.

Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani and Chamari Athapaththu were the other wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

During the run chase, Sri Lanka did not face any trouble to clinch a win and ended the game in the 12th over itself.

Sri Lanka openers Chamari Athapaththu (49* runs from 35 balls, 2 fours, and 4 sixes) and Vishmi Gunaratne (39 runs from 3 balls, 4 fours, and 1 six) displayed a stupendous performance in the game and helped Sri Lanka clinch a 10-wicket victory over Thailand.

Chanida Sutthiruang was the most economical bowler among her Thai teammates as she gave away 18 runs in her three-over spell.

Chamari Athapaththu was named the 'Player of the Match' after her 49-run knock during the run chase. She missed her half-century just by one run.

Brief score: Thailand 93/7 (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 47*, Thipatcha Putthawong 13, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi 12; Kavisha Dilhari 2/13) vs Sri Lanka 94/0 (Chamari Athapaththu 49*, Vishmi Gunaratne 39*; Chanida Sutthiruang 0/18).

