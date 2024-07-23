Women's Asia Cup: Nida Dar-led Pakistan win toss, decide to bowl against UAE

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 23 : Nida Dar-led Pakistan won the toss and decided to field against Esha Rohit Oza's United Arab Emirates in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan Women are in second place in the Group A standings with two points. They are coming into this match after beating Nepal Women by nine wickets.

Recapping Pakistan's previous match, Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali's standout performances helped women in Green clinch a nine-wicket win over Nepal in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. Paksitan won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepal, and Nida Dar's decision did go in Women in Green's favour.

Sita Rana Magar (26 runs from 30 balls, 3 fours) and Kabita Joshi (31* runs from 23 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) were the players from the Nepal batting lineup to score the highest runs. No other Nepali players could smash a fifty in the game.

The Pakistan bowling attack did not delivered a eye-catching performance in the game as most of the wickets were from run outs. However, Sadia Iqbal led the Pakistani bowling attack after she bagged two wickets and gave 19 runs in her four-over spell.

During the run chase, Gull Feroza (57 runs from 35 balls, 10 fours) and Muneeba Ali (46 runs from 34 balls, 8 fours) opened for Pakistan and single-handedly clinched a win for the Women in Green.

The two Pakistani openers displayed a stupendous performance during the run chase and put up a 105-run stand and finished the game in the 12th over. However, Feroza was unlucky to lose her wicket in the 12th over against Nepal's Kabita Joshi. But the Women in Green clinched a nine-wicket win over Nepal.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates Women are yet to win a match in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. They are standing in the bottom of Group A points table. UAE are coming into this match after conceding a 78-run defeat against India Women.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan skipper Nida Dar praised Women in Green's bowling performance in their previous match, for which she decided to field against UAE. Meanwhile, UAE skipper Esha Oza wanted to bowl first as well. She thought they had "a little slow to start off" the tournament. UAE made one change in the squad, Suraksha Kotte replaced Rithika.

United Arab Emirates Women Playing XI: Esha Rohit Oza (C), Theertha Satish (WK), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar.

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (WK), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (C), Tuba Hassan, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

