Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan script history following emphatic triumph over UAE

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 23 : Pakistan's women's team created history following their thumping victory in the group stage clash against the UAE women's team in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, on Tuesday.

Pakistan became the first team to win a game in the tournament by 10 wickets, according to Geo News. Before Pakistan's historic win, the biggest margin of victory in terms of wickets was nine, which was recorded by different teams.

Following their all-round performance, this was the second win for Pakistan in the ongoing competition.

Pakistan began their campaign with an emphatic 7-wicket defeat against their arch-rival India. The Green Shirts bounced back with a 9-wicket win over Nepal.

With a second successive win, Pakistan took a step closer to a spot in the semi-final. Pakistan have four points in three games and are in the second spot with a net run rate of 1.102.

In the game against the UAE, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. They managed to restrict the UAE to 103/8.

In reply, the UAE bowlers failed to deliver against Pakistan openers Gull Feroza (62 runs from 55 balls, eight fours) and Muneeba Ali (37 runs from 30 balls, four fours).

Feroza and Muneeba spread carnage throughout the chase and negated the threat that the UAE bowlers carried.

The UAE bowling attack seemed sluggish throughout the match. Right-arm off-break spinner Suraksha Kotte was the most economical in the second innings she gave away 17 runs in her three-over spell.

In the first innings, Theertha Satish (40 runs from 36 balls, five fours) and UAE skipper Esha Rohit Oza (16 runs from 26 balls, two fours) were the only standout performers for the UAE. Their knocks helped the team reach 103/8.

Other than Theertha and Esha, no other UAE batter could display a solid performance in the game as the batting lineup crumbled in front of the Pakistan bowling attack.

Sadia Iqbal led the Pakistan bowling attack after she bagged two wickets and gave away just 11 runs in her four-over spell. Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells. Skipper Nida also took one wicket in the first inning.

Pakistan displayed a stunning performance in the first inning as they restricted the UAE to 103/8.

