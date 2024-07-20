Women's Asia Cup: Thailand, Sri Lanka secure wins in campaign openers

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 20 : Sri Lanka and Thailand registered wins in their respective women's Asia Cup matches on Saturday.

In the first match, Thailand took on Malaysia in their group B game.

Thailand won the toss and elected to bat first. Thailand was struggling at 46/3, when wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai (40 in 35 balls, with six fours) and Phannita Maya (29 in 28 balls, with three fours) formed a 48-run partnership to bail their team out of trouble.

Later, solid cameos from Suwanan Khiaoto (14* in 16 balls) and Rosenan Kanoh (13* in 12 balls, with a four) took Thailand to 133/6 in their 20 overs.

Mahirah Izzati Ismail (3/16) was the pick of the bowlers for Malaysia with a fine four-over spell.

In the run-chase of 134 runs, Malaysia started off on a dominant note, with openers skipper Winifred Duraisingam (22 in 28 balls, with three fours) and Wan Julia (52 in 53 balls, with six fours) putting up a 68-run opening stand in 11.1 overs.

After that, the Thailand bowlers turned the match on its head and no other batter could make an impact, rather, they were dismissed for single-digit scores. Malaysia was restricted to 111/8 in their 20 overs.

Onnicha Kamchomphu (2/20) was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand.

Koncharoenkai's 40-run knock earned her the 'Player of the Match' title.

In the other Group B clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bangladesh was, however, reduced to 17/4 in 5.4 overs. Skipper Nigar Sultana (48* in 59 balls, with six fours) held one end steady but got very little help from other batters. Shorna Akter (25 in 14 balls, with five fours) infused some life in the innings with her quickfire cameo and 31-run partnership with the captain as Bangladesh could make 111/8 in their 20 overs.

Udeshika Prabodhani (2/20) and Inoshi Priyadharshani (2/17) delivered fine, wicket-taking, and economical spells for Sri Lanka, which choked Bangladesh's run flow and did not allow them to settle.

Lankans completed the run-chase with ease, losing just three wickets. Vishmi Gunaratne (51 in 48 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) led the run-chase and put on a 54-run stand for the second wicket.

SL chased down the total with 17 balls left. Vishmi earned the 'Player of the Match' for her fifty.

On Sunday, India will take on UAE while Nepal will take on Pakistan in their respective Group A matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor