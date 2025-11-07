"Women's cricket has grown tremendously after WPL": Shahbaz Nadeem after India's World Cup win

By Shaurya Dutt

Hong Kong, November 7 : India's cricket scene is buzzing with excitement as the Women in Blue clinched their maiden World Cup title, marking a historic milestone for Indian cricket. Shahbaz Nadeem, a key figure in the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, attributes this victory to the rapid growth of women's cricket in India, especially after the introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Speaking with ANI, the left-arm spinner said, "India's victory is huge because it's the first time our women's cricket team has won the World Cup. If you look at how women's cricket has evolved over the last five years, especially after the introduction of the WPL, it has grown tremendously in India."

Nadeem is optimistic that this win will inspire more young girls to take up cricket, citing increased interest at the grassroots level. "I'm currently part of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, and we can clearly see that growth at the grassroots level as well. I'm looking after women's cricket, and I see so many girls coming in to play they're more excited than ever and are now taking it up as a profession. It feels really good to witness that change. And now, after winning the World Cup, I'm sure even more girls will be inspired to take up cricket," he added.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have bounced back from a slow start, showcasing their prowess in a thrilling chase against Australia. Both players shook off the rust and lack of rhythm of the first two ODIs, which were lost, launching a full-blown assault on Australian bowlers during a successful chase of 237 runs in the third ODI. The 'Hitman' slammed an unbeaten 121*, while Virat made a return to form with a rock-solid, risk-free 74*.

The icons have raised the first warning sign that they are not yet done for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Nadeem believes their experience is invaluable, urging them to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup. "Both of them are tremendous cricketers. You've seen in the last match how well they performed and what they're still capable of. I believe if they remain fit and are willing to play the 2027 World Cup, they absolutely should. With the kind of fitness, performance, and talent they have and talent has never been an issue for them their experience will always be a huge asset to Indian cricket," the 36-year-old said.

Shahbaz Nadeem is currently in Hong Kong for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, which began today (November 7) and will run through November 9, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. It is a six-a-side, six-over format, with teams such as India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait participating, along with the hosts, Hong Kong.

Speaking about his and the team's preparations for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, the player said, "I'm really well-prepared this time. Having played in the tournament last year, I am aware of the mistakes I made and what I need to do as a bowler to improve. I have a clear idea of which areas and deliveries I need to work on. Everyone in the team is ready and excited we're all here with one goal, to play our best and win the trophy for India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor