New Delhi [India], October 31 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their stunning semifinal victory over Australia, calling it a brilliant performance and expressing confidence that the side will go on to defeat South Africa in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, November 2.

"The Indian Women's Cricket Team performed brilliantly. I can see that the future of women's Cricket in India is very bright. The manner in which they beat Australia and chased such a big target they performed fantastic. I am very hopeful that on 2nd November, we will defeat South Africa and win the final. We will be the World Cup champions. Women's Cricket team will see a meteoric rise," Shukla told ANI.

In one of the most show-stealing run-chases in women's cricket history, a masterclass century by Jemimah Rodrigues and yet another big match knock by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped India pull off a run-chase of 339 runs, the highest-ever in women's ODIs and the best-ever run-chase in 50-over World Cup knockout games across men's and women's competitions.

Following the match, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia hailed the team's never-say-die attitude and said that "they are empowered in a true sense".

"Our women are empowered in a true sense. Their commitment, determination and 'never say die' attitude are visible today and hope the winning streak will continue coming Sunday," Saikia said to ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday took to his official social media handle and praising Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur for their class and determination during the record chase at the DY Patil Stadium.

"The World Cup semi final game last night, India vs Australia, has taken cricket a level higher. The run chase and the outstanding batting by Jemimah Rodrigues, supported by Harmanpreet Kaur, showed absolute class, and the determination to win. Truly a phenomenal victory, Team India- the stuff that makes champions. Also truly an outstanding venue, the DY Patil Stadium- Maharashtra. What a lovely place to have such a wonderful game!! Now on to the Finals! @BCCIWomen," Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X.

Deepti Sharma's brother, Sumit Sharma, also praised the team's all-round performance and said he hopes Deepti plays a major role in helping India bring the trophy home.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's Cricket Team and best wishes for the upcoming match. Indian team played a team game and chased Australia's 338-run target. They played fantastic Cricket...I pray that they win the World Cup and Deepti plays a major role...Team India will definitely win the final," Sumit Sharma said.

