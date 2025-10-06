Women's Cricket World Cup: Sinalo Jafta emphasizes Focus and Patience as South Africa takes on New Zealand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 : Ahead of the game against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta stressed the importance of focus and patience ahead of their World Cup encounter with New Zealand.

The South African Women's Cricket Team did not have a good start to their World Cup campaign as they suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the fourth match of the mega event which was played at Guwahati.

New Zealand face South Africa in Indore, on a pitch that has already proven to be fruitful for batting units. Proteas will be hoping to use this game to get their tournament claims back on track.

Speaking ahead of the clash against White Ferns, Jafta highlighted the team's approach of concentrating on batting steadily rather than worrying about the outcome.

"Playing each team, you literally have to take it one game at a time. Our next opposition is New Zealand. We're not looking ahead. I think for us as a batting unit is to literally just knuckle down and just bat. Don't think too much about the outcome. Just take it one ball at a time," Sinalo Jafta told the media.

"It's just to accept what has happened. Then Laura (Wolvaardt) capped it off nicely and said, 'we don't become a bad batting unit overnight'. Obviously, homework was done, and now we're just looking forward to the next one," the 30-year-old player said.

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune.

