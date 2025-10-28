Women's CWC: Alyssa Healy back in nets, defending champions Australia get major boost ahead of India semi-final

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Alyssa Healy, who had suffered a calf injury during a training session ahead of her side's clash against England last week, has missed Australia's last two league stage games.

In Mumbai on Thursday, Healy gave positive indications that her recovery was progressing well, getting through a fitness test at the start of the session.

She then participated in wicket-keeping drills before undertaking a full net session, during which she was seen going big against the net bowlers, as per the ICC website.

After Australia's win over South Africa in Indore, head coach Shelley Nitschke had expressed hope of Healy regaining full fitness ahead of their semi-final.

"She wasn't quite up to it tonight, but she'll continue to be assessed," Nitschke had said after their seven-wicket win against South Africa. We're really hopeful for the semi-final, but still a few days to play out before that. And we're hopeful again, she'll just continue to be assessed the closer we get to that."

Healy has been in red-hot form for the defending champions, having scored 294 runs from just four outings so far in the World Cup, at an average of 98 and a strike-rate of 131.25.

Her best performance so far came against, incidentally, India - Australia's upcoming semi-final opponents - as she smashed a rollicking 142, comprised of 21 fours and three sixes. It helped Australia secure a record win.

Tahlia McGrath led Australia in Healy's absence, but the return of the skipper would be a major boost for the defending champions ahead of the semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

