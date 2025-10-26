Women's CWC: Rain washes out India's final league game against Bangladesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : India's final league-stage match of the Women's World Cup 2025 against Bangladesh was abandoned midway at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday due to persistent rain.

Chasing a revised target of 126 in 27 overs, India were cruising at 57/0 in 8.4 overs when heavy drizzle interrupted play, and no further action was possible.

Regular opener Pratika Rawal had to step out of the ground due to a knee and ankle injury sustained earlier in the first innings. Amanjot Kaur opened the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana. The pair looked in fine touch, giving India a solid start before the weather had the final say.

Mandhana was at her elegant best, remaining unbeaten on 34 off 27 balls, peppered with six boundaries. Her partner Amanjot played the perfect supporting role, steady at 15 not out off 25 deliveries, striking two fours.

Bangladesh concluded their campaign with one win and five losses and finished at the seventh spot, while India wrapped up the group stage at fourth place, with three wins, three defeats, and this washed-out fixture.

The Women in Blue have already secured a semi-final berth and will now gear up for a high-voltage clash against Australia on Thursday in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier, India Women delivered a clinical performance with the ball, restricting Bangladesh Women to 119/9 in 27 overs in their rain-hit ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash.

Sharmin Akter (36) top-scored for the visitors while Sobhana Mostary (26) offered some resistance, but the rest of the lineup struggled as India kept applying pressure with regular breakthroughs. Radha Yadav (3/30) led the way with the ball, followed by Sree Charani (2/23), while Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with a wicket each, as reported by ICC.

After Nigar Sultana Joty's dismissal, Bangladesh looked to rebuild through a 38-run stand between Sharmin Akter and Mostary, which steadied the innings. However, once that partnership was broken, India ran through the middle and lower order, reducing Bangladesh from 91/3 to 117/9 in no time, with Yadav playing a big part in the collapse.

India took control of the clash against Bangladesh, striking soon after play resumed following a rain delay. The match was further reduced to 27 overs per side from the initial 43 after persistent showers. The hosts then picked up wickets in clusters, halting Bangladesh's momentum.

Radha Yadav produced a brilliant piece of fielding, firing in a direct hit at the non-striker's end to run out Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty after she had stepped out of her crease. Yadav then picked up her first wicket of the tournament as Sobhana Mostary's attempt to go big ended in the hands of the fielder at mid off, which triggered the collapse.

India, however, suffered an injury scare when Pratika Rawal twisted her ankle while fielding in the deep. The opener had to be helped off the field, as reported by ICC.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh Women 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Sobhana Mostary 26; Radha Yadav 3/30) vs India Women 57/0 in 8.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 34*, Amanjot Kaur 15*; Ritu Moni 0/5).

