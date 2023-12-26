Women's ODI Player Rankings: Fargana Hoque attains career-high 13th position; Marizanne Kapp moves up

Dubai [UAE], December 26 : Bangladesh opener Fargana Hoque and South Africa bowler Marizanne Kapp have made notable gains in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after their ICC Women's Championship series which South Africa won 2-1," the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

Hoque, who scored 102 in the second match in Potchefstroom, has moved up two spots to a career-high 13th position, while Kapp has moved up one spot to eighth after returning identical figures of two for 21 in the series' second and third matches, which counted towards the most recent weekly rankings update.

Laura Wolvaardt stole the show in both games, scoring a half-century in the second ODI and a fifty in the final against Bangladesh. Despite not rising in the rankings, she maintained her fourth-place position on the batters list, now only two rating points behind Chamari Athapaththu (No. 3) and 14 behind Beth Mooney (No. 2). Natalie Sciver-Brunt of England continues to lead the way.

Sune Luus has risen three places to 22nd after scores of 47 not out and 34, Tazmin Brits has risen 32 places to 41st after scores of 50 and 118, while Anneke Bosch has risen 71 places to 70th after a match-winning 65 not out off 63 balls in the second round.

The bowlers from the home side to climb up the table are Nadine de Klerk (up four places to 19th) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (up six places to 24th).

Bangladesh's leg-spinner Rabeya Khan has moved up four places to 52nd, while Ritu Moni has moved up eight places to 68th among hitters and four places to 90th among bowlers.

Among the other big movers in the bowlers' list for South Africa were Nadine de Klerk (up four places to equal No.19) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (up six places to No.24).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor