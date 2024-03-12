Women's Premier League: Perry's all-round show helps RCB reach playoffs following seven-wicket win over MI

New Delhi [India], March 12 : A fine all-round effort by star player Ellyse Perry, which included a historic first-ever six-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League (WPL) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualify for playoffs after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at Delhi on Tuesday.

With this win, RCB ended their campaign in third spot, with four wins and four losses and a total of eight points. They will be playing the eliminator clash against either MI or Delhi Capitals. MI is at the second spot with five wins and three losses and a total of 10 points.

During the run-chase of 114 runs, RCB lost their openers Sophie Molineux early for just nine runs in nine balls after she was stumped by Priyanka Bala on a delivery by Hayley Matthews and Smriti Mandhana for just 11 runs in 13 balls after Bala caught her on a delivery by Nat Sciver Brunt. RCB was 25/2 in 4.5 overs.

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, RCB was 39/2, with Ellyse Perry (12*) and Sophie Devine (1*) unbeaten.

Sophie was cleaned up by Shabnim Ismail for just four runs, reducing RCB to 39/3 in 6.1 overs.

Perry was joined by Richa Ghosh and RCB reached the 50-run mark in 8.3 overs.

Halfway through, RCB was 59/3, with Perry (17*) and Richa (6*) unbeaten. They needed just 55 runs to win in the second half.

Perry and Richa formed a strong partnership, taking RCB to 100-run mark in 14 overs. They had reached their fifty-run stand in 43 balls.

Perry hit the winning four, finishing the innings at 115/3 in 15 overs, with Richa (36* in 28 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Perry (40* in 38 balls, with five fours and a six) unbeaten.

Shabnim, Hayley and Nat took a wicket each for MI.

Earlier, Ellyse Perry's historic six-wicket haul dismantled Mumbai Indians (MI) and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bundle out MI to 113 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

During the match, Perry created history as she became the first player in WPL history to bag a six-wicket haul.

Put to bat first, openers Hayley Matthews and S Sajana started Mumbai's innings on a brisk note as the duo gathered 40 runs in 5 overs without losing a wicket.

The pair kept the scoreboard ticking for Mumbai hammering big shots every loose ball chance they received.

The 43-run solid partnership stand was broken as Sophie Devine provided her team with a big wicket of hard-hitting Matthews in the 6th over of the innings for 26 in 23 balls. Perry took a fine catch at deep square leg.

Nat Sciver-Brunt along with Sajana continued Mumbai's change.

The hard-hitting batter Sajana fell prey to Ellyse Perry in the 9th over of the game after scoring 30 off 21 deliveries. MI was 65/2 in 8.4 overs.

In the same over, Perry gave Mumbai another blow as she bowled captain Harmanpreet Kaur for one ball duck.

After halfway mark Mumbai's score read 69 with three wickets loss.

Perry in red-hot form broke Mumbai's batting order's back as she removed Amelia Kerr for 2 and Amanjot Kaur for 4 runs.

Mumbai was again jolted by Perry as she removed Pooja Vastrakar, the right-handed batter, who tried to handle the charge for the current champions. With this, Perry completed her five-wicket haul. She also trapped Nat lbw for just 10 runs, sinking MI to 82/7 in 13 overs.

Asha Shobhana got the wicket of Humaira Kazi for just four after being caught by Devine. MI was 92/8.

In the 18th over Shreyanka Patil joined the wicket-taking party as she removed Shabnim Ismail for 8. MI was 106/9 in 17.5 overs.

Sophie Molineux then wrapped up Mumbai's innings with a wicket of Priyanka Bala, bundling out MI for 113.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 113 ( Hayley Matthews 26, S Sajana 30; Ellyse Perry 6-15) lose to Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115/3 in 15 overs (Ellyse Perry 40*, Richa Ghosh 36*, Hayley Matthews 1/11).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor