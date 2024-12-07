Women's Premier League Player Auction list announced for December 15

New Delhi [India], December 7 : The Women's Premier League (WPL) Player Auction List has been unveiled, with the eagerly awaited auction set to occur in Bengaluru on December 15. This year's auction will feature a total of 120 players, including 91 Indian and 29 overseas cricketers, with three of the latter from Associate Nations. Among these players, 82 are uncapped Indian players, while 8 are uncapped overseas players. The auction, which is scheduled on a Sunday, will have 19 slots available for teams to fill, with 5 reserved for overseas players.

Prominent players listed at the highest reserve price of INR 50 lakh (approximately US$60,000) include Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (released by Royal Challengers Bangalore), and Lizelle Lee. Among the Indian players, Sneh Rana (released by Gujarat Giants), Poonam Yadav (released by Delhi Capitals), Shubha Satheesh (released by RCB), Tejal Hasabnis, and Mansi Joshi stand out. Several notable overseas players will also be available in the auction. Lauren Bell, released by UP Warriorz, and her England teammates Maia Boucher, Sarah Glenn, and Sophia Dunkley will go under the hammer, alongside Knight. England has the second-highest representation in the auction with eight players, behind Australia's twelve. Australian players Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alana King, Kim Garth, Laura Harris (released by Delhi Capitals), and Darcie Brown are among those hoping to secure spots in the teams. Notably, Garth and South Africa's Nadine de Klerk have previous WPL experience, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The five WPL teams have varying vacancies to fill. Delhi Capitals have four vacancies, including one for an overseas player. Gujarat Giants also have four vacancies, but with two slots reserved for overseas players. Mumbai Indians need to fill four positions, including one overseas slot, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have four vacancies but no room for overseas players. UP Warriorz have three vacancies, with one reserved for an overseas player. Teams are permitted to include a seventh overseas player if she is from an Associate nation. Among the Associate players registered for the auction are UAE's Samaira Dharnidharka and Theertha Satish, and Scotland's Sarah Bryce. Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, previously with Gujarat Giants, has not registered for the auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, are the defending champions, having triumphed over Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 final held in Delhi.

