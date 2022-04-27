Women's T20 deaf nationals: Delhi defeat Telangana by 8 wickets

Mumbai, April 27 With all-round performances by bowlers and batters, Delhi defeated Telangana by 8 wickets in the second day of Women's 3rd T20 National Cricket Championships for Deaf here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, Telangana reached 70/2 in 10 overs with D Kanthamma scoring 40 runs in 26 balls. Sanjeeta and Komal Maurya were the wicket taking bowlers for Delhi, scalping one wicket each.

In reply, Delhi's batter Akansha Tiwari who made 31 not out gave the team a flying start. However, Delhi lost two wickets in the chase, but the third-wicket partnership between Tiwary and Sweety Mishra (16 runs) guided the team home with eight-wicket victory in 7.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Telangana 70/2 in 10 overs, D Kanthamma 40, Sanjeeta 6/1, Komal Maurya 16/1, lost Delhi 71/2 in 7.3 Overs; Akansha Tiwari 31 not out, Sweety Mishra 16) by eight wickets.

