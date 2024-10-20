Women's T20 WC final: South Africa wins toss, decides to bowl first against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], October 20 : South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Both teams are eyeing their first Women's T20 World Cup title as neither has won a Women's ODI World Cup earlier.

"We gonna have a bowl first, it worked well for us in the tournament and we are gonna stick to that. New venue, new opponents and a new day, so we gotta work really hard. Same eleven. Credit to our medical staff as well for getting us on the pitch," Wolvaardt said after winning the toss.

South Africa, however, will be playing their second successive Women's T20 World Cup final after losing to Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 edition.

The Protea women, however, knocked out three-time defending champions Australia, also record six-time Women's T20 WC winners, in the semi-finals this year.

After defeating West Indies by 10 wickets in their opening Group B encounter, South Africa endured a seven-wicket defeat against England.

Laura Wolvaardt's charges, however, bounced right back by beating Scotland and Bangladesh by 80 runs and 7 wickets, respectively, to make the semis, where they shocked Australia by eight wickets to earn a title shot.

"We were gonna have a bat anyway, so it has worked out well for both teams. Looks like a good surface and we want to put runs on the board in a final. We have really embraced those changes that come with being in the final, extra media attention and extra crowd and whatnot, such an awesome opportunity and privilege to be here, so we are just soaking it all in. We are playing the same eleven. Tom and the boys did a fantastic job in India, first Test win over there for a wee while. We certainly take motivation from them and what they are capable of doing," New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said.

New Zealand, who were on a 10-match losing streak in T20Is heading into the tournament, followed a similar path to the final. The White Ferns beat India by 58 runs in their Group A opener but succumbed to a 60-run loss to Australia in their second outing.

An eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and a comfortable 54-run win against Pakistan saw Sophie Devine's team cross paths with 2016 champions West Indies in the top four.

A narrow eight-run win over the Windies saw New Zealand make their first summit clash since 2010. The White Ferns reached the Women's T20 World Cup final in the first two editions but lost to England in 2009 before coming up short against Australia the following year.

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium promises to be a fascinating contest between bat and ball with South African captain Laura Wolvaardt leading the run-scoring charts in the tournament while New Zealand spinner Amelie Kerr is the top wicket-taker.

South Africa, though, seems the more balanced of the two sides ahead of the contest with Tazmin Brits, the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker, also in their ranks.

Head-to-head record, however, tilts the scale in New Zealand's favour, who have won 11 of the 16 meetings between the two sides. South Africa have four victories under their belt.

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

