Women's T20 WC: Sanjay Bangar roots for India to end Australia's 14-match unbeaten streak to qualify for semi-finals

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar rooted for India to overcome the immense challenge of overcoming Australia that lies ahead of them en route to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

While sitting in the second spot with four points, India are stuck in a peculiar situation after suffering a massive 58-run defeat against New Zealand in their campaign opener.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went on to win its next two games against arch-rival Pakistan and Sri Lanka. These two successive victories played their part in improving India's position before their final group-stage match.

India are stuck in a situation where they need to end Australia's 14-match unbeaten streak to book their berth in the final four phase of the competition.

Bangar is wary of the imposing challenge that lies ahead of the team. He believes if the team can maintain its composure, India can emerge victorious with the skill and talent of the players.

"The Indian team undoubtedly has the skill and talent to emerge victorious. However, the pressure of facing the defending world champions, Australia, in a do-or-die match for a semi-final berth will be immense. It's a challenging task, but if India can maintain their composure and play to their potential, they stand a good chance of overcoming this hurdle," Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar expert Sanjay Bangar told ANI.

When India steps onto the ground to face the defending champions, the extra baggage of the past is always present on their shoulders. Australia have turned out to be India's worst nightmare in the past two editions of the marquee event.

India stormed into their first-ever T20 World Cup final in 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a night filled with hope of securing the elusive title. However, Harmanpreet's side folded for 99 while chasing 185 against Australia.

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, India once again was on the cusp of making history, storming into the semi-finals. However, Australia proved to be a stumbling block in the final four, taking away India's hopes to enter the winners' list.

India's fate will be determined when they square off against the defending champions on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor