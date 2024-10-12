Women's T20 WC: South Africa blow Bangladesh out of semi-finals race with 7-wicket win

Dubai [UAE], October 12 : South Africa ended Bangladesh's hopes of sealing a spot in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup by inflicting a 7-wicket defeat on Saturday here in Dubai.

Following the victory, two out of South Africa, England and West Indies, will make it into the final four. The outcome will be evident after all Group B fixtures are played out.

With a clinical outing with the ball, South Africa restricted Bangladesh to just 106/3. In reply, South Africa planned out the chase perfectly to wrap up the match with 2.4 overs to spare.

Tazmin Brits continued her excellent outing in the marquee event and top-scored in the match with her 42 off 41 deliveries. Anneke Bosch played second fiddle to Brits with her run-a-ball 25-run knock.

With a bowling attack spearheaded by Fahima Khatun, Bangladesh threw everything at South Africa, but all of their efforts went in vain.

The leg-spinner returned with exceptional figures of 2/19, but her efforts combined with the rest were not enough to take Bangladesh across the finishing line.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Once again, Sobhana Mostary and Nigar Sultana tried to steer Bangladesh to a competitive total after losing Dilara Akter (0) and Shathi Rani (19).

South African pace duo Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka turned out to be extremely difficult for Bangladesh to get away with, as the six-over powerplay ended with the score at just 21/1.

Sultana and Sobhana tried to pull Bangladesh back on track after a sluggish start from the openers. However, their slow-paced knocks didn't prove to be much of a help for Bangladesh in their exploits.

Sultana's 32 off 38 deliveries and Sobhana's 38 off 43 balls could only propel Bangladesh's total to 106/3.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 106/3 (Sobhana Mostary 38, Nigar Sultana 32; Marizanne Kapp 1-10) vs South Africa 107/3 (Tazmin Brits 42, Anneke Bosch 25; Fahima Khatun 2-19).

