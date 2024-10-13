Women's T20 WC: Sutherlands' final over brilliance prevents India's win over Australia despite Harmanpreet's fifty

Sharjah [UAE], October 13 : A brilliant final over by Annabel Sutherland helped Australia survive a scare from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as the Women in Blue fell just nine runs short in their run chase of 152 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Sharjah on Sunday.

Australia moves into the semifinals with four wins in four games. While India, placed at second spot with two wins and two losses, will have to wait for result of New Zealand versus Pakistan clash to confirm their fate and will have to root for their arch-rivals, who sit at two points to have net-run-rate come into the equation.

In the run-chase of 152 runs, India was off to a decent start, with opener Shafali Varma hitting some clean strokes. However, she was the first one to go down, as Annabel Sutherland got her for 20 in 13 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 26/1 in 3.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana was also trapped by Sophie Molineux for just six runs in 12 balls, reducing India to 39/2 in 5.1 overs.

At the end of six overs, India was 41/2, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (11*) unbeaten.

Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed by Megan Schutt for 16 runs, reducing India to 47/3 in 6.5 overs.

Deepti Sharma started to build a partnership with Harmanpreet. India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Halfway through the innings, India was 67/3, with Harmanpreet (9*) and Deepti (12*) unbeaten.

With a fine boundary by Harmanpreet, India reached the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Australia made a big comeback in the game, with Molineux ending the 63-run partnership between Deepti-Harmanpreet, removing Deepti for 29 in 25 balls, with three fours. Georgia Wareham took a fine catch. Heavy hitter Richa Ghosh was also run out soon for one. India was 111/5 in 16.2 overs.

However, skipper Harmanpreet was not going to give up so easily as she smashed some boundaries against Molineux and Ash Gardner. A well-deserved fifty came for Harmanpreet in 44 balls, with six fours. India needed 14 runs in the final over.

In the final over, Sutherland removed Pooja Vastrakar for nine while Arundhati Reddy was run out. India was 139/7 in 19.3 overs. Shreyanka Patil was also involved in an unfortunate run out. Sutherland continued to dominate India, removing Radha Yadav for zero.

India ended at 142/9, with Harmanpreet (54* in 47 balls, with six fours) and Renuka Singh (1*).

Sutherland (2/22) and Molineux (2/32) were the top bowlers for Australia. Schutt and Gardner got one wicket each.

Earlier, India made a comeback in the second half of the match, restricting Australia to 151/8 in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Sharjah on Sunday.

A fine partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris set foundation for Australia's solid total. India needs to score 152 runs to keep their chances of knockout stage qualification alive.

After electing to bat first, Australia was off to a poor start as they lost experienced opener Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham quickly. In the third over, Mooney attacked a Renuka Singh delivery with hard hands, which went straight to Radha Yadav at backward point, removing her for just two runs of seven balls.

On the very next ball, Wareham was trapped leg-before-wicket for a golden duck. Australia was 17/2 in 2.5 overs.

Following these two hiccups, stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath along with Grace Harris started to develop a partnership.

At the end of six overs, Australia was 37/2, with McGrath (7*) and Harris (16*) unbeaten.

Harris and McGrath continued to find some boundaries here and there, bringing Australia to 65/2 at the halfway mark in 10 overs, with McGrath (24*) and Harris (27*) unbeaten.

Though India dropped some catches and displayed some poor fielding, the Women in Blue managed to break up the 62 run partnership, removing McGrath for 32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries. Australia was 79/3 in 11.5 overs.

A fine catch from Smriti Mandhana as India get Grace for 40 in 41 balls with five fours. Australia is 92/4 in 13.2 overs.

India continued to make inroads into Australian batting line-up, as they got big wickets of Grace (40 in 41 balls, with five fours) and Ash Gardner (6 runs in six balls). Grace was removed by Deepti Sharma with a fine reverse cup catch by Smriti Mandhana at midwicket. Meanwhile Pooja Vastrakar made the short-ball tactic work against Gardner, giving a catch to Radha Yadav at extra cover. Australia was 101/5 in 15 overs.

Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield eased some pressure for Australia with some fours and sixes, with both attacking spinners Shreyanka Patil and Deepti. A budding partnership between the duo ended with Deepti removing Perry for 32 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six. Australia was 134/6 in 18.3 overs.

Shreyanka cleaned up Annabel Sutherland for 10 runs in six balls. Australia was 145/7 in 19.4 overs, while Sophie Molineux was also run out. Litchfield (15*) finished the innings with a six, taking Australia to 151/8, with Litchfield (15*) and Megan Schutt (0*) unbeaten.

Renuka (2/24) and Deepti (2/28) were the top bowlers for India. Shreyanka, Pooja and Radha also got a wicket each.

