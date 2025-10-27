Women's World Cup: Agenbag, Redfern named on-field umpires for India's semi-final clash against Australia

New Delhi [India], October 27 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals, scheduled for this week.

Guwahati will host the first semi-final between England and South Africa on Wednesday. The second semi-final will take place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, with hosts India and defending champions Australia battling for the last spot on Thursday.

Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will serve as the on-field umpires for the England and South Africa fixture. Sheridan officiated both teams in the group stage, including England's emphatic 10-wicket win over South Africa on October 7. Sheridan also served as the official for South Africa's imposing 150-run win over Pakistan last week.

Williams has also stood in for both sides' fixtures, including South Africa's memorable wins over India and Bangladesh. Williams was also a part of England's win over India and their defeat against Australia. Vrinda Rathi will act as the third umpire, while Claire Polosak is the fourth umpire, with GS Lakshmi appointed as the match referee.

For the second final four contest, Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern will be the on-field umpires. Agenbag handled India's group matches, including games against Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Redfern was the official when Australia gunned down the record 331-run chase against India on October 12. Kim Cotton and Nimali Perera will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively. Michell Pereira will step in as the match referee.

England finished second after notching a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand. Meanwhile, South Africa settled for third place after fumbling against Australia in their final group-stage game. India qualified for the final with a dominant win over New Zealand after losing three games on the trot.

The winners of both fixtures will battle for the coveted silverware on Sunday at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor