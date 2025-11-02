Women's World Cup final: Shafali Verma's sparkling 87, late fireworks from Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh power India to 298/7

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : A brilliant innings from Shafali Verma, who struck 87 off 78 balls, laid the foundation for India's strong total, while important contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh took the team to 298/7 in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Although India fell just short of the 300-run mark, it was still the second-highest total ever recorded in a Women's World Cup final, behind Australia's 356/5 against England in the 2022 edition. South Africa's fielding effort was below par, as they dropped few catches that allowed India to keep building partnerships throughout the innings.

After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field first, India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave the hosts a dream start. The duo mixed caution with aggression, capitalising on loose deliveries while ensuring steady scoring. The partnership reached fifty in just 6.3 overs, and by the end of the first ten overs, India were comfortably placed at 64/0.

The openers continued to dominate the proceedings, adding 104 runs before Mandhana was dismissed for 45 by Chloe Tryon. The Mandhana-Verma stand became only the second century opening partnership in a Women's World Cup final, after Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy's 160-run stand for Australia against England in the 2022 final. The consistency of India's openers throughout the tournament has been remarkable, with a total aggregate of 671 runs (next most is 390 runs), an average of 83.87 (next best is 65), a run rate of 6.02 (third best), and three century stands (next most are two).

Following Mandhana's dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues, who was India's star in the semifinal, joined Verma at the crease. The pair added another 62 runs before Verma fell for a well-made 87, her highest score in One-Day Internationals, which came in the most important match of her career, her knock included seven boundaries and two sixes. Rodrigues was dismissed soon after, scoring 24 off 37 balls by Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then combined with Deepti Sharma for a crucial 52-run partnership that helped India steady the innings once again. Harmanpreet looked in good touch but was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba for 20. Amanjot Kaur, who followed, was dismissed for 12, leaving India needing a strong finish in the final overs.

Deepti Sharma played with great composure. She found an able partner in wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who produced a lively cameo of 34 off just 24 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, but was dismissed by Khaka.

Deepti was run out off the final delivery of the innings, she scored 58 off 58 balls, including three fours and a six.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58 runs in her nine overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief scores: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) vs South Africa.

