Women's World Cup: Pakistan's hopes of win dashed as rain interrupts match against England

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 15 : The 16th clash of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between England Women and Pakistan Women was abandoned due to rain. The match was played at R.Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pakistan were in a strong position, having reduced England to 79/7 at one point.

Earlier, rain had interrupted the first innings, reducing the contest to 31 overs per side after Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl. England posted 133/9 and, under the DLS method, Pakistan were set a target of 113. The chase began steadily, with Pakistan reaching 34/0 in just under seven overs before rain returned. Continuous downpour eventually led to the match being called off.

In their innings, England found themselves seven wickets down after 25 overs with Pakistan's bowlers, led by Fatima Sana (4/27), dominating the early part of the innings. Sana's impressive spell was the key to England's collapse, while Sadia Iqbal picked up two crucial wickets. Diana Baig and Rameen Shamim also contributed to keeping the pressure on.

After the rain break, England managed to recover slightly thanks to a 47-run stand for the ninth wicket between Charlie Dean and Emily Arlott. Their partnership helped England reach a total of 133 despite the duo losing their wickets.

Diana Baig set the tone early by cleaning up Tammy Beaumont in just the second over before Fatima Sana added to the pressure by bowling Amy Jones with a delivery that sneaked through the gap between bat and pad.

Fatima Sana continued her fiery spell, striking twice in the same over to remove England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight. Sciver-Brunt was bowled via an inside edge while attempting to guide the ball down to third man, and Knight fell soon after being trapped LBW by a sharp inswinger.

Sadia Iqbal then joined the act, further deepening England's troubles. She bowled Emma Lamb with a peach that turned away just enough to rattle the timber, leaving England with half their side down and in the following over, got the wicket of Sophie Dunkley after a successful review.

Dunkley attempted a sweep to a fullish delivery but was struck on the pad. The review confirmed there was no bat or glove involved, and Ball Tracker showed all three reds, sending her back to the pavilion. Rameen Shamim joined the party next, trapping Alice Capsey LBW as the batter missed her sweep.

Pakistan, still at the bottom of the table, face New Zealand in their next challenge on October 18, while table-toppers England resume their campaign with a high-stakes clash against India on October 19.

Brief Scores: England Women 133/9 in 31 overs (Charlie Dean 33, Heather Knight 18; Fatima Sana 4/27) vs Pakistan Women 34/0 in 6.4 overs (Omaima Sohail 19*, Muneeba Ali 9*; Em Arlott 0/10).

