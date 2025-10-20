Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh in must-win contest

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in a do-or-die fixture at the ongoing Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The Women's World Cup group stage has arrived in the knockout territory. Australia, South Africa and England have already qualified for the semi-finals. With one spot remaining, the losing side between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will crash out of the race. Sri Lanka appear on-paper favourites but Bangladesh's recent form pose a significant threat to them.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu explained the reason behind her decision and said during the time of the toss, "We will bat first, surface looks good for batting. After 3-4 games, feel good because we see sunshine finally, hopefully we can play some good cricket today. We have to execute our plans. We have one change. Udeshika Prabodhani comes in for Piumi Wathsala."

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana is hopeful about restricting Sri Lanka before they reach a competitve total and said, "Our bowlers have been doing well consistently, hoping to restrict them to a total that we can chase. We have good spinners and we just want to give our 100 percent. We have 2 changes. Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter are back in the side."

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.

