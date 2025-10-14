"Won't be spoken about as much": Ashwin hails Campbell's batting against Bumrah during Delhi Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 : Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed West Indies' opener John Campbell for brilliantly negotiating pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he had never seen a player from visiting teams, even Australia, England or New Zealand play the superstar pacer that well.

Ashwin was speaking after India's series win over West Indies in Delhi on Tuesday, following their seven-wicket win over the visitors. The match was marked by a brilliant fightback from West Indies, who showed resilience despite being forced to follow on after failing to pile up in response to India's first innings score of 518/5 declared. Campbell and Shai Hope compiled centuries, and the grind from the 10th wicket pair of Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales was a treat from a cricketing point of view, as the match went to day five, giving WI 120 runs to defend.

Campbell played a brilliant knock of 115 in 199 balls, the first by a WI opener against India since 2006 and first by a Windies opener against India in India since 2002. His knock had 12 fours and three sixes. On day four, when a wicketless Bumrah was bowling in good rhythm, Campbell countered his greatness really well by defending, ducking and leaving balls really well and not opting to play anything outlandish, as much as a boundary against the Indian star.

Speaking on his channel, Ashwin said that while Campbell played Bumrah well, it would not be spoken about because he is not a star batter. He also said that the WI team has the ability, just like Campbell, but they just need practice and exposure.

"In this Test match, look at how John Campbell made a superb hundred on day four's morning, negotiating a brilliant spell by Jasprit Bumrah. I've never seen visiting teams, even from Australia, England, or New Zealand, play Bumrah's spell that well. He batted phenomenally, but it won't be spoken about as much because he's John Campbell. So West Indies have ability, and John Campbell has Test cricket ability, but they need exposure, they need practice, then they can match up with everyone," said the Indian spin great.

He also hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his fine bowling, who took three wickets in the match and picked a crucial Shai Hope wicket in the second innings, for "bending his back" in conditions that did not help him much.

"I would like to compliment Siraj. There was absolutely no help on the wicket, it kept getting slow. He kept bending his back and coming again and again. Bumrah must have got wickets in the end, but Siraj's effort must be applauded. The way he bowled in England did not change here either, in these conditions. He put a lot of effort into a wicket that did not help him, used innovative fields, and I want to give him credit for that," he said.

Siraj, known for coming to the party mostly in overseas conditions, was the top pacer in the series and second-highest wicket-taker, with 10 wickets in two matches and four innings at an average of 13.00, with best figures of 4/40.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After fall of KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six), Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, 12 fours) and a 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill before being run-out for 258-ball 175, with 22 fours. Gill continued his golden run in Tests, bringing his fifth ton of the year (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes) and had partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) taking India to 518/5 declared.

Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers for WI.

In their first innings, WI was skittled out for 248 runs as top-order knocks from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shai Hope (36 in 57 balls, with five fours) were barely starts which could not be the milestones.

Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) troubled WI with their spin on a slow track.

Forced to follow on, WI was once again down at 35/2, but a 177-run stand between John Campbell (115 in 199 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Hope (103 in 214 balls with 12 fours and two sixes) helped WI fight back well. A fine 40 in 72 balls from skipper Roston Chase and a remarkable 10th wicket stand of 79 runs between Justin Greaves (50 in 85 balls, with three fours) and Jayden Seales (32 in 67 balls, with a four and six) frustrated India, as WI was bundled out for 390 and took a 120-run lead. Kuldeep and Bumrah, with their three wickets, topped the wicket charts.

In the run-chase of 121, India lost Yashasvi early for 8, while KL and Sai Sudharsan (39 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 79-run stand. Skipper Gill was also dismissed cheaply, but KL's unbeaten 58* in 108 balls, with six fours and two sixes. anchored the innings and took India home with seven wickets in hand.

Kuldeep's eight wickets earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, while for Jadeja, his century in Ahmedabad and total of eight wickets in the series gave him his third 'Player of the Series' trophy as India won the series 2-0.

