"Words can't describe the feeling": Joshua Da Silva on WI's memorable win over AUS in 2nd Test

Brisbane [Australia], January 28 : Following a victory against Australia in the second Test match on Sunday, West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva said that he is feeling phenomenal.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony. The 25-year-old asserted that this victory can't be defined in words. Later on, he talked about youngster, Shamar Joseph's pace and said that he was feeling it in his gloves while collecting the ball behind the stumps.

"Feels phenomenal, words can't describe the feeling. To come to Australia and do this, especially after the first game and last year as well, amazing! I was feeling it in the gloves. To come out there, especially after yesterday, he came out there with fight and determination," Da Silva said after the victory.

Further, the right-hand batter stated that Joseph had planned to take wickets and the team believed in him. While concluding, he said that it was a great Test match and the crowd was brilliant at the iconic Gabba.

"He had one plan in mind and that was to get wickets and we all believed, we had that self-belief from ourselves, our skipper and our coach. Everyone believed that we can do it and we did. It was a great Test match, the wicket was great, the fans great, we saw a number of people come out. Well to do it at the Gabba, I still have no words really," the wicketkeeper-batter added.

Recapping the Test match, the Gabba fortress has been breached again as the Caribbeans clinched their first Test win on Australian soil after 27 years.

Even though Steven Smith stayed unbeaten in the second inning to score 91 runs off 146 balls, but his effort went in vain as the Aussies failed to reach the 216-run target. The fourth day of the second Test match started with Smith and Cameron Green opening for the Aussies, as the hosts stood at 60/2. However, the batters could not make a solid partnership in front of the Caribbean bowling attack.

Joseph made the first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Green for 42 runs in the 31st over. In the same over, he removed star Aussie batter Travis Head for a duck to take an early advantage.

As the session went on Joseph displayed a lion-hearted performance and removed the Australian top order by dismissing Mitchell Marsh (10 runs from 12 balls), Alex Carey (2 runs from 5 balls), Mitchell Starc (21 runs from 14 balls), and Pat Cummins (2 runs from 8 balls) within 43rd over.

Alzarri Joseph picked his first wicket of the day after removing Nathan Lyon (9 runs from 20 balls) in the 48th over. The West Indies bowling attack dominated the first session from the very first and in the last the 24-year-old picked his seventh wicket by dismissing Josh Hazlewood in the 51st over.

Nobody believed that Joseph would make such a comeback after suffering an injury on his toe. However, He ended the second inning with fiery figures of 7/68 and was also named the 'Player of the Match'.

