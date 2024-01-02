Working on being mentally stronger for Women's Premier League: Shreyanka Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra), January 2 : Young India bowler Shreyanka Patil made her international debut on December 30 in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia.

The off-spinner played only one match in the series and she took one wicket in the match.

The spinner participated in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) which took place last year. She was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and played seven matches in the league where she grabbed six wickets and scored 62 runs.

Ahead of the second season of WPL, Shreyanka opined that she is working hard on being mentally strong.

"Having got the taste of playing the first WPL, I realise that I have to upgrade my skills as well. I will also have to be mentally tough, so I am working towards it," Patil was quoted as saying by Jio Cinema.

She talked about her experience in the inaugural edition of WPL.

"I have enjoyed the WPL thoroughly not just batting and bowling but also having fun with my teammates and making new friends. The WPL provides a great opportunity to learn from legends like Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. I am looking forward to this year's WPL too," the right-arm off-spinner said.

She also recalled her meetingstar India cricketer Virat Kohli when he came to meet the RCB women's team.

"That was a very sweet moment for me. I was sitting and thought, 'Oh it's just another team meeting'. Then I saw someone walk past me in a black shirt. When he appeared in front, I was like 'This is Virat Kohli'," the 21-year-old player stated

"We had lost five games and were disappointed, and then suddenly he walks through. And then I was like, 'What is happening.' People were prompting me to ask questions. And nothing came out of my mouth. I was like, 'Let me just see him and stare at him'. That was my first reaction when I saw him. The way he motivated the team was amazing," the Bengaluru-born cricketer added.

