"Working well through the first seven": SRH batter Travis Head on batting order

New Delhi [India], April 21 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head opened up on the batting order of the Hyderabad-based franchise and said that it has been working well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In SRH's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, Head smashed an 89-run knock from 32 balls at a strike rate of 278.12 after opening for SRH. He slammed 11 fours and 6 overhead boundaries during his time on the crease.

While speaking to JioCinema, Head said that he has been enjoying himself while batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It is very enjoyable. It is nice to be here and play well, and it is hard not to smile and enjoy yourself with the batting order that we have got, and the order is working well through the first seven, so it is very enjoyable," Head was quoted in a press release from JioCinema as saying.

The 30-year-old added that the environment in the Hyderabad dressing room is really good. He said that until they show confidence on the field, they are good with it.

"...I think it's a nice group; we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves. Obviously, we are excited. We have four wins on the bounce now, we are playing well, and the energy is always better when you are winning. The environment is really good. That's what Dan (Daniel Vettori) and Pat Cummins are going to bring. If there is a loss here or therea couple of poor performancesthat's okay. We are showing how good we can be. As long as we can keep instilling that confidence around how well we are playing, I guess the ceiling is as high as it wants to be," he added.

Recapping the match between Hyderabad and Delhi, SRH was put on the field first by DC. Head (89 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek (46 in 12 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put on an explosive stand of 131 runs in 6.2 overs. Later, contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (59* in 29 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Nitish Kumar (37 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) came in handy to take SRH to 266/7 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with 4/55. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also got a six.

In the run chase, DC managed to keep up with SRH's run rate in the first half of their innings despite losig wickets. Knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk (65 in 18 balls, five fours and seven sixes) and Abhishek Porel (42 in 22 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the Capitals alive. However, after their dismissal, DC lost momentum and despite skipper Rishabh Pant's fighting (44 in 35 balls, with five fours and a six), the Capitals were restricted to 199 in 19.1 overs.

T Natrajan (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

Head took home the 'Player of the Match' award. SRH is now in second place in the table with five wins and two losses, giving them a total of 10 points. DC is in the seventh spot with three wins and five losses, giving them six points.

