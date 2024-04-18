World Championship of Legends: Veterans to represent their country in fresh format

Birmingham [UK], April 18 : Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are witnessing a groundbreaking shift in the legendary game of cricket through the World Championship of Legends. Here's why this championship is reshaping the cricketing landscape.

Firstly, it stands out as the only league in its category approved by a Test Playing Nation. This validation brings a new level of prestige and authenticity to the championship.

Secondly, the matches are set to unfold on the iconic grounds of Edgbaston. These hallowed cricketing grounds hold a rich history and add an aura of grandeur to the championship.

One of the distinctive features of this league is that players will proudly don their country's colors while competing. This patriotic display adds a layer of pride and passion to the matches, fostering a deeper connection with fans.

A highlight of the championship is the India versus Pakistan clash, a rivalry steeped in cricketing lore. This showdown not only ignites the competitive spirit but also captures the imagination of fans worldwide.

Moreover, the championship boasts an extensive pool of cricketers, including legends like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, and many others. This diverse lineup ensures fierce competition and thrilling performances on the field.

Cricketing legend Kevin Pietersen current player for England Champions at WCL, shares, "I can't wait to feel the energy of Edgbaston. It is truly one of the exciting atmospheres to be in, especially when you are playing for England at one of the prestigious venues of cricket. Edgbaston is known to have one of the most passionate crowds, and I am excited to be in action."

Cricketing icon Brett Lee, playing for Australia Champions, shares, 'I am beyond proud to be a part of World Championship of Legends. Putting on my country's colors back again and playing on one of the leading venues of world cricket, Edgbaston, is about representing the pride and passion of millions of fans while giving it my all on the field.'

Sharing more on playing for Australia Champions, Brett Lee shares, "Playing for the World Championship of Legends is not just a privilege, it's a reminder of the honor and passion that fuels the game."

What sets this league apart is its inclusion of not just retired players but also those who are not currently signed with their respective cricket boards. This inclusion of free agents adds an element of unpredictability and toughness to the competition, making every match a must-watch spectacle.

Adding to the league's allure is Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn, who has invested in the championship, further elevating its profile and appeal. This partnership has garnered significant interest, evident in the sale of tickets worth 125K USD on the very first day.

