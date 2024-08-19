World Cricketers Association aims to resolve 'Overloaded and Unstable' cricket schedule

New Delhi [India], August 19 : The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) has initiated an extensive review of the global cricket structure, aiming to address the increasingly fragmented and congested cricket calendar as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

This review is seen as a crucial step towards finding sustainable solutions that will allow international cricket and domestic leagues to coexist more harmoniously.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the WCA represents 16 player associations from different countries, including Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. Notably, India (BCCI) and Pakistan (PCB) remain outside the WCA's representation, as neither country has a player association for active players.

WCA Chair Heath Mills highlighted the urgency of this review, citing the lack of progress by cricket's governing bodies in establishing a "clear and coherent structure" for the sport.

Mills expressed the players' growing frustration, stating that they have "virtually given up hope" that the current leadership will resolve the scheduling conflicts that plague the sport.

This review has been prompted by the players themselves, who, according to Mills, are eager to have a voice in shaping the future of cricket.

The players are particularly concerned with the unsustainable scheduling model, which often forces them to choose between representing their country and maximizing their careers in domestic T20 leagues.

One potential solution, supported by 84 per cent of the players consulted by the WCA, is the establishment of ring-fenced windows in the calendar, allowing both international cricket and domestic leagues to thrive without overlap, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Leading this comprehensive review is a six-member group chaired by Paul Marsh, former head of the Australian Cricketers' Association.

The group also includes prominent figures such as former Pakistan's women's team captain Sana Mir, ex-FICA chief Tony Irish, former England Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison, and Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports at Disney Star.

This team will engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including players, administrators, and franchise owners, before formulating a set of recommendations.

These recommendations will first be presented to the WCA board and then shared with the broader cricketing community, including the ICC.

The group's focus will be on three critical issues: the current scheduling model, the growing economic disparity between cricket boards, and player employment and contracts.

Mills and the WCA have identified the scheduling model as "broken and unsustainable," describing it as "confusing and chaotic," with players often caught in a dilemma between national duty and lucrative domestic league contracts, the report said.

Additionally, the review will address the alleged economic imbalance between Full (ICC) Member nations, where a few wealthy boards fund the global game, leaving smaller members to make short-term decisions for survival, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Finally, the group will explore the challenges of player contracts, particularly how the absence of a clear global calendar complicates fair regulation across different countries.

Mills emphasized the necessity of this review, stating, "Change is badly needed to create ongoing clarity and value for players, Boards, and fans alike."

He acknowledged the richness of cricket's diversity, with its three formats and global appeal, but lamented the collective failure of cricket's leadership to establish a structure where these formats can coexist without conflict.

"We are fortunate that cricket is spoilt for choice and has three core formats across both the international game and domestic leagues," Mills said.

"However, to date, the game's leadership has collectively failed to come together to establish a clear and coherent global structure in which they can co-exist. We have virtually given up hope of it doing so," he added.

In his statement, Mills reiterated the players' desire to contribute to the sport's future.

"The players deserve a say on the future of the game and want us to start putting forward some solutions to known issues The process we have put in place, guided by independent expertise, will be focussed on making recommendations to our Board on optimising the game's global structure, ensuring sustainable value, and providing more clarity, consistency, and less confusion for players, fans and commercial partners alike," he said.

The WCA's process, he explained, is guided by independent expertise and aims to optimize the game's global structure, ensuring sustainability, clarity, and consistency for all involved, players, fans, and commercial partners alike.

The recommendations from this review are expected before the end of the year, though there is flexibility in the timeline to ensure a thorough and thoughtful process.

