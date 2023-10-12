World Cup: De Kock's ton powers South Africa to 311/7 against Australia

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 : A second successive century by Quinton de Kock and a half-century from Aiden Markram helped South Africa post a massive 311/7 in the Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Lucknow on Thursday.

Put to bat first by Australia, South Africa got off to a good start with openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma playing contrasting roles of aggressor and anchor.

There was not much heavy hitting in the first ten overs of the powerplay, but De Kock smashed Josh Hazlewood for three fours in the sixth over to give a highlight moment. South Africa were 53/0 in ten overs, with Kock (30*) and Bavuma (17*) unbeaten.

De Kock reached his fifty in 51 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Proteas completed 100 runs in 17.4 overs.

The 108-run partnership ended in 19.4 overs through Glenn Maxwell's useful part-time spin, who dismissed Bavuma for 35 (55 balls, two fours) after he was caught by David Warner at deep mid-wicket.

South Africa were 108/1 in 20 overs with Rassie Van Der Dussen joining De Kock.

De Kock-Dussen continued to deliver calculated attacks to Aussie bowlers with De Kock smashing Hazlewood for two sixes in the 23rd over. Proteas reached 150 in the 27th over.

The duo completed their fifty-run partnership for the second wicket in 52 balls, which was over soon with Dussen dismissed by Adam Zampa for 26 (30 balls, two fours).

South Africa were 158/2 in 28.3 overs.

After smashing skipper Pat Cummins for six in the 30th over, De Kock brought up his 19th ODI hundred in 90 balls, with eight fours and five sixes.

Just when South Africa looked to cross 200 runs, Maxwell knocked down De Kock after the batter attempted to play a reverse pull. Proteas were 197/3 in 34.5 overs and 200 runs came in 35.5 overs.

Markram and Klaasen, two in-form batters, continued to build Proteas' innings and brought up their 50-run stand in just 41 balls. The Proteas reached 250 in 42.1 overs.

Markram brought up his half-century in 41 balls with six fours and a six. But skipper Cummins soon got his wicket for 56 (44 balls, seven fours and a six)

South Africa were 263/4 in 43.1 overs. Klaasen was dismissed for 29 by Hazlewood while Marco Jansen (26) and David Miller (17) were removed by Mitchell Starc.

South Africa ended their innings at 311/7 in their 50 overs, with Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj unbeaten at zero.

Maxwell (2/34) and Starc (2/53) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Hazlewood, Cummins and Zampa got a wicket each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor