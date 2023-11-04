World Cup: Pakistan's Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 : Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali completed 100 ODI wickets on Friday.

Hasan accomplished the milestone during the World Cup match against New Zealand at Bengaluru.

In the match, Hasan Ali took one wicket and gave away 82 runs at an economy rate of 8.2 in 10 overs. He got the wicket of Devon Conway.

In 66 matches, Hasan has taken 100 wickets at an average of 30.84, with the best bowling figures of 5/34.

Hasan is fifth-fastest in terms of matches played by Pakistani bowlers to reach a century of wickets in ODIs. Shaheen Afridi is quickest and reached the milestone in 50 matches.

In six WC 2023 matches, Hasan has nine wickets, with the best figures of 4/71 and average of 35.66.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. With three wins and four losses, Pakistan are is at sixth position while NZ is at fourth with four wins and three losses. This match is must win for both teams to keep their semifinal dreams alive.

Rachin Ravindra's third WC ton (108 in 94 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Kane Williamson's 95 (79 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) guided Kiwis' batting effort.

Middle-order batters like Glenn Phillips (41 in 25 balls with four boundaries and two sixes), Mark Chapman (39 in 27 balls with seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (29 in 18 balls with four boundaries and a six) scored aggressively to guide the Kiwis to 400-run mark.

