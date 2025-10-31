"World Cup win would be historic moment for Women's cricket in nation": Arun Dhumal

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal predicted that if India wins the Women's World Cup, it would be a historic moment for women's cricket in the nation, similar to the 1983 Men's World Cup win.

He credited initiatives like the Women's Premier League (WPL) and pay parity for the sport's phenomenal growth, expressing pride in the team's achievements.

India's women's cricket team pulled off a historic win over Australia by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match to storm into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. They will clash with South Africa on Sunday for the Women's CWC title in Navi Mumbai.

"Mark my words, the way the 83 World Cup changed cricket for men's in India, in case they get to win the day after, this would be a historic moment for all times to come for women's cricket in India. It has grown phenomenally over the last few years after these historic decisions with regard to WPL, with regard to pay parity that was taken under the current chairmanship of Mr Jay Shah, who was secretary at that point in time. But it has come out with results so fast, and we are very, very proud of the girls," Arun Dhumal told ANI.

"We were very clear that whatever we had not done, we needed to start with this WPL and pay parity, amazing decisions taken at that point in time. There was a lot of speculation at that point in time. But these girls have made each one of us proud today of our decision that was taken at that point in time," he added.

WPL was founded in 2023. The league features five city-based teams and has quickly grown in popularity, with the Mumbai Indians winning the inaugural 2023 title and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the 2024 title.

Under Jay Shah's leadership, the BCCI has championed gender equality in cricket, driving initiatives like pay parity and the WPL.

The BCCI's comprehensive plan, which includes implementing equal pay for Indian cricketers, has received overwhelming support from players and fans alike. The efforts of Shah and the BCCI have been widely acclaimed in the cricketing world, with many expressing their gratitude for promoting women's cricket in India.

