World Masters League welcomes Haroon Lorgat as director of strategy and development

New Delhi [India], July 31 : The World Masters League (WML) T20 has announced the appointment of former ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat as the Director of Strategy and Development. This key appointment comes as the league gears up for its much-anticipated inaugural season, set to commence in August 2024.

The WML T20 will feature six teams: Indraprastha Warriors, Gulf Superstars, Sydney Spartans, Colombo Titans, Lahore Lions, and Caribbean Pirates. The matches will be hosted at the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, promising a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans worldwide.

Haroon Lorgat, a seasoned cricket administrator and former CEO of Cricket South Africa (CSA), brings a wealth of experience to the WML. His extensive involvement with various cricket boards and leagues globally is expected to be a significant asset for the league. "I am thrilled to join the World Masters League T20 and contribute to its strategic vision and development," Lorgat said. "This league has tremendous potential to showcase the talent and experience of legendary cricketers while providing fans with exciting and high-quality cricket."

Rajeev Mishra, CEO of the World Masters League, expressed confidence in Lorgat's strategic acumen. "Haroon Lorgat's vast experience and deep understanding of the game will be invaluable to the World Masters League T20. We are confident that his strategic insights will help elevate the league to new heights," Mishra stated.

The WML T20 will feature star players from cricketing powerhouses such as India, Australia, West Indies, and England, ensuring a remarkable blend of skill, strategy, and entertainment. Earlier this month, the league also announced South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador for its 2024 season, further bolstering its appeal.

Adding to the excitement, iconic cricketer Herschelle Gibbs will grace the field during the WML T20. Joining him are former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, and former Sri Lankan cricketers Angelo Perera and Dhammika Prasad. These cricketing stalwarts promise to bring an additional layer of prestige and competition to the league.

Additionally, former Indian domestic cricketers Jesal Karia, Bipul Sharma, Amitoze Singh, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishwar Chaudhary, and Robin Bist have signed up for the World Masters League T20 Draft, highlighting the league's commitment to showcasing a blend of experienced and emerging talents.

With these exciting developments, the World Masters League T20 is poised to deliver an unforgettable cricketing experience, uniting fans and players from around the globe in celebration of the sport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor