World Tennis Ball Premier League T10 launched, set to bring 60-ball thrills to cricket fans

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 28 : The much-anticipated World Tennis Ball Premier League (WTPL) T10 was officially launched on Thursday in a grand event in Jaipur, heralding a new era in tennis ball cricket.

With 10 teams set to compete in this 60-ball tournament, WTPL aims to revolutionize tennis ball cricket and discover top talent across the nation through trials in 60 cities.

The WTPL launch event witnessed an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including Sanjay Naik (Vice President, Mumbai Cricket Association), Aakash Chopra (Former Cricketer & Renowned Commentator), Nikhil Chopra (Former Cricketer & Renowned Commentator), former Indian cricketer Parvinder Awana, Anil Chaudhury (International Umpire & Renowned Commentator), and Jayveer Shah (Commissioner, Saurashtra Premier League).

Speaking about the league, Founder Gaurav Sachdeva said as quoted from a press release, "Our mission is to create a platform where emerging cricket talent gets the recognition it deserves. The WTPL T10 is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket."

The event also featured the teaser launch of the league followed by the felicitation of the esteemed guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Bawri, Founder of WTPL, said, "It is just not about cricket but an opportunity for young players to express themselves. Playing with the pink ball will be visually exciting and will act as a platform for budding cricketers."

Aakash Chopra also shared his thoughts, stating, "There are superstars in tennis ball cricket who make you go wow. If you put those kids in front of professional cricketers, even with a cricket ball, they might beat the professionals. Cricket must grow, and tennis ball cricket provides opportunities to everyone."

The league will be hosted at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, tentatively in May-June 2025, and will feature 10 teams: Rajasthan Kings, Bombay Bullets, Delhi Dynamos, Haryana Stallions, Punjab Royals, Chennai Strikers, Kolkata Warriors, Pune Falcons, Gujarat Jaguars, and UP Thunderbolts.

With a total of 28 matches, including 25 league games, two semi-finals, and one grand final, WTPL promises to deliver high-octane cricket.

