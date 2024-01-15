"Would be unfair to not include him in T20 WC": Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 : Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra said on Sunday that swashbuckling opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is undroppable from Team India at the moment and it would be unfair if he is not included in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup this year in the West Indies and the USA.

Jaiswal's fine run in T20I cricket continued as an explosive half-century by the southpaw helped India secure a series win against Afghanistan in the second T20I at Indore.

Speaking to JioCinema following India's win, Chopra said that Jaiswal is now above Shubman Gill in the pecking order in T20Is.

"Yashasvi is going. Again, the way he is batting. You will feel it would be unfair if you do not take him. Sometimes you are undroppable, meaning he is selectable. That is why he is here, making runs. Now he has gone beyond (Shubman) Gill. But now you will not be able to touch him," said Chopra.

Aakash also warned that if Jaiswal does not get a ticket to the West Indies and the USA for the World Cup, India will be repeating the same old mistake of having a slow start of play in the shortest format.

"You should not even try for it (not selecting Jaiswal) because you need something like this while batting. Otherwise, it will be the same as 2022; again and again, everything will be the same, the style of playing will be the same and only the year has changed," said Chopra.

Jaiswal has played 16 T20Is so far, scoring 498 runs at an average of 35.57 with a strike rate of 163.81. He has scored a century and four fifties so far in 15 innings, with his best score being 100.

In the 12 matches he has won with India, Jaiswal has made 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 167.35. His one century and four fifties have all come in winning efforts. His run count in winning efforts, his strike rate and fifty-plus scores in victories show how impactful Jaiswal has been as an opener and how much his runs as an opener mean to the Indian T20I side.

A brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with the Rajasthan Royals pushed Jaiswal into stardom and earned him a place in the national side. In 14 matches of the IPL 2023, Jaiswal made 625 runs at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. He scored a century and five fifties in 14 games, with the best score of 124. He was RR's top run scorer and the overall fifth-highest run scorer in the tournament.

Coming to the match, India opted to field first and troubled Afghanistan with frequent wickets. Gulbadin Naib (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) continued to play unbothered, despite wickets falling at the other end and made an attacking fifty.

Cameos from Najibullah Zadran (23 in 21 balls with a boundary and two sixes), Karim Janat (20 in 10 balls with two fours and a six) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (21 in nine balls with two fours and two sixes) powered Afghanistan to 172 in their 20 overs.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Ravi Bishnoi (2/39) and Axar (2/17) also bowled well to restrict Afghanistan's run flow. Shivam Dube took 1/36 in his three overs.

In the chase of 173, skipper Rohit Sharma was once again out for a duck. But a returning Virat Kohli (29 in 16 balls, with five fours) played with a refreshing attacking intent and formed a 57-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Following Virat's dismissal, Yashasvi (68 in 34 balls, with five fours and six sixes) and Shivam Dube (63* in 32 balls with five fours and four sixes) demolished the Afghanistan bowling line-up with their hitting, putting up a 92-run partnership in just 42 balls. Rinku Singh (9*) and Shivam finished off things to give India a six-wicket win and a series win by 2-0, with one game left.

Karim Janat (2/13) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan.

Axar was the 'Player of the Match' for his bowling spell.

