"Would have been ideal time to walk away from international cricket...": Michael Clarke on Warner

Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels that David Warner could have decided to retire from all formats of international cricket in the Sydney Test against Pakistan.

Warner's last dance in Test cricket will begin on Wednesday at his home stadium the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

On Monday, Warner called time on the ODI format, now he will be available for the T20I and will be keen to play a crucial role in Australia's hunt for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Ahead of the final Test, Clarke expressed that it would have been the perfect time for Warner to retire from all formats of international cricket in Sydney.

"Guess I thought it would have been ideal time to walk away from international cricket in general but [he] wants to keep playing T20 cricket. Now the balance is going to be from playing domestic T20s versus stepping up and playing international. He'll still have to earn his selection. Think his form in domestic T20 is something the selectors will be looking at. We have a lot of young players coming through in that T20 format that they might pick for the World Cup. Again, the way Davey's played in all three formats is credit to him," Clarke told ESPN's Around The Wicket show.

Since his ODI debut in 2009, the left-handed has been an entertainer to the core. Be it his massive sixes, his aggression, his big centuries during the Cricket World Cup, breaking records or dancing to the tunes of Indian film music or the love he has for his fans, there are a lot of reasons to put Warner in the list of greats.

The left-handed opener compiled 6,932 runs in 161 ODIs at an average of 45.30, at a strike rate of 97.26. Warner has also registered 22 centuries and 33 fifties in the format, with the best score of 179.

