"Would like him to get place in playing 11": Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach ahead of Ind-Pak clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Ahead of the much awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala Singh said that he would like to see the left-hand batter in the playing XI for this big game.

India will take on Pakistan in their upcoming match in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by eight wickets. Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

The coach said Jaiswal started playing under his guidance when he was 12 years old.

"When Yashasvi Jaiswal started playing with us at the age of 12, he left Azad Maidan and started playing with us. He had a different temperament than other children and he has never disappointed me anywhere to date. He has always made me proud everywhere," Jwala Singh told ANI.

The coach further said that Jaiswal had a different temparament than other children.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal was with me at the age of 12, we never thought that he would ever play for India. But Yashasvi had a different temperament than every other child. Due to this, when Yashasvi started playing with us, I also took care of him like my own children and explained to him how cricket should be played," the coach asserted.

Jwala said that he would like to see the left-hand opener to play in the match against Pakistan on Sunday.

"The playing 11 has not been declared yet, but I would like Yashasvi Jaiswal to get a place in the playing 11. Apart from this, people in the country have a hope that this time we will win the World Cup at any cost and do not return empty-handed from there," Jwala Singh stated.

India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

