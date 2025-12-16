"Would like to see him play opening slot for KKR": Anil Kumble on Cameron Green's role

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble shared his views on Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) record-breaking acquisition of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 25.2 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction, offering insights into how the franchise could best utilise the player.

JioStar expert Kumble felt that Green would be most effective at the top of the order rather than in a finisher's role.

"I would like to see him play the opening slot for KKR. I think, in terms of a finisher, KKR already have a decent line-up. They have Rinku Singh, for instance," Kumble said on JioStar.

Green has scored 521 runs in 21 T20Is matches at an average of 32.56, SR of 160.30, with six fifties and has 12 wickets averaging 23.35. He has scored 1,334 runs in 63 T20S at an average of 33.35, SR of 151.07, with a century and seven fifties and taken 28 wickets averaging above 34.

The young Aussie all-rounder featured in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58, with strike rate of 153-plus, a century and two fifties and took 16 wickets at an average of above 41.5 but he did not participate in last season's auction due to injury.

He also pointed out that KKR's struggles last season were not due to a lack of finishing options.

"I don't think they utilised their resources well last season. If you compare it to the season when they won the trophy, it was a similar kind of line-up," he said.

"Yes, of course, Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, was missing and Mitchell Starc, the key fast bowler, was also missing," he added.

Highlighting KKR's batting depth, Kumble added, "However, if you look at the kind of batting depth they had Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh; these are all capable and experienced batters who can operate in the No. 5, No. 6, finisher roles. So I feel, they don't need a Cameron Green to do that job."

The former India captain suggested that Green should bat higher up the order.

"I would rather see him at the top of the order, either opening or at No. 3, depending on where Ajinkya Rahane wants to bat. Sunil Narine could drop down to No. 6 or No. 7 or even act as a floater," he explained.

Kumble also commented on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's signing of Venkatesh Iyer, who was snapped up by the defending champions for Rs 7 crore after a bidding battle with KKR, similar to last year's auction.

"Venkatesh Iyer is a smart buy for RCB we spotted him in yesterday's mock auction too," he said.

He believes the left-hander will suit RCB's setup well.

"IPL is months away, so RCB needs reliable backups. Despite KKR's poor utilisation last season, his left-handed batting will thrive at Chinnaswamy," Kumble added.

Iyer has 1,468 runs at an average of 29.12, with a strike rate of over 137, a century and 12 fifties in 56 innings in IPL. Last year, KKR bought him back for Rs 23.75 crores, but he had a poor season, with just 142 runs in seven innings at an average above 20, a strike rate of almost 140, and just one fifty.

In T20S, he has scored 3,179 runs in 144 matches at an average of 34.18, SR of 138.63, including a century and 18 fifties and has taken 55 wickets at an average of above 25.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 season, he has scored 211 runs at an average of 26.37, with an SR of over 119 and two fifties in 11 matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor