"Would like to see international T20s scrapped": Former NZ batter Colin Munro

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 2 : Former New Zealand batter and globe-trotting franchise cricket star Colin Munro said that he would like to see international T20s scrapped in favour of franchise leagues, and cricket should go for a football-like model with a World Cup every four years.

While talking toon the sidelines of the recently-concluded Zim Afro T10 tournament in Harare, Munro discussed the battle of franchise cricket versus international cricket, the new stars on the New Zealand cricket circuit who could become superstars of the future, his favourite T20 batters, and his favourite 'Fab Four' batter among Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson.

Speaking on the recent trend of Kiwi stars like Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, etc in favour of some franchise cricket action or more lighter schedule to help spend more time with loved ones, Munro said that most of the times, the players' decisions are "financial".

"You know, you say they want a lighter schedule. I am not sure about that. Some of them say that, but it is, you know, you have got to be realistic and say why they are not taking a contract. It is purely financial, I think, in my opinion. But, you know, I think there has to be something a little bit because, you know, people go, oh yeah, Colin chose to go franchise cricket and all this sort of stuff, but it was not as black and white as that," said Munro.

Munro, now 37, said as he was facing some financial difficulties when he was around 33, playing domestic cricket after not being picked for Kiwis at international level. It was during this time he got to sign a Big Bash League (BBL) with Perth Scorchers, featuring in 2020-21 season of the league, scoring 443 runs in 16 games with four half-centuries and a strike rate of over 128.

"In New Zealand, the domestic pay is not great. And then you get the opportunity to actually sign a contract in the Big Bash that is going to give you a little bit of security over the next year.And then, you know, when you become available for full competition, you become more attractive than what you were when you were contracted to New Zealand,because you could only play two games here or three games."

Munro said that as he went deeper into the franchise cricket circuit, it opened doors for more avenues of income for him as he was available for full competitions. But he said that everything comes down to individuals, where they are in their lives, what there goals are in life and cricket, be it financial, the pride of representing their country, or just scoring runs/taking wickets. He also feels that international T20s, even ODI bilaterals, can be done away with in favour of leagues.

"I think there has to be a, you know, I'd love to see, like, international T20 scrapped.I know it brings in a lot of money, but, then just play the leagues and take it out, sort of like out of football. Have a couple of, you know, this is just me hypothetically speaking, but, you know, even the bilateral, like, one-day stuff.Like, talking to some of the players, it is quite meaningless," said Munro.

The left-hander said that even though he does not play Tests at any level, he enjoys the "ebbs and flows" of the format. With talks of a "central pot" to provide same pay for all for each Test match, Munro said it would be great if players get paid well to play what is the "pinnacle" in the sport which tests a players' body and mind.

"New Zealand's playing five tests a year, and they are getting paid what they get paid.It is, no one really wants to play the test cricket. Yeah, so I think we can take a sort of a fold out of the football model.You know, a couple of friendlies here and there, but then every four years we have a World Cup, and that is huge," he added.

Munro said that while there is nothing like "too much cricket" right now, there is still a lot of cricket happening nonetheless which is sometimes not a good thing for players.

Naming his favourite 'Fab Four' batter, Munro chose England's star Joe Root, who has been making waves with his ultra-consistent run in Tests over last two-three years. The left-hander noted that Root is a "silent assassin" who accumulates loads of runs without taking much big risks and an aerial route.

"Joe Root I would say. I have seen him play in The Hundred. He does not get a lot of chances to play in white-ball cricket as much as he would like. I have seen him develop that side of his game. You cannot bowl any dots to him. He is on 80 in 80 balls, and you would think how did he do that. He is a silent assassin. He just knocks it around and gets an odd boundary there. He is doing well in Test cricket too. He is going at an SR of 70 but he never looks rushed. His Test cricket over the last few years is great. If he gets to play at number three in white-ball cricket, I think he would do a great job," he said.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Root is the top-scorer with 1,398 runs at an average of 53.76 in 16 Tests, with five centuries and six fifties in 29 innings. His best score is 143.

Munro also chose Nicholas Pooran as the best T20 batter out now, noting how unbelievable his bat swing is.

Speaking on other stars of the format like Jos Buttler, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, etc, Munro added, "I would put Jos Buttler in it too. They all bat in different positions, Head at the top order. I do not think he would play as freely in the middle order. Suryakumar manipulates the field really well and has the ability to do what he does. I know Klaasen has been doing really well over the last couple of years, but Nicholas Pooran, I am going to say, (best T20 batter). His bat swing is unbelievable. Watching Pooran in CPL, even when he was 19, 20, was great. Now he has become more consistent for the West Indies at number three or wherever he plays. He is phenomenal."

Pooran holds the world record for most runs in T20s during a single calendar year, with 2,251 runs in 68 matches and 67 innings this year at an average of 45.02, with a strike rate of 160.90. He has also got a century and 15 fifties, with the best score being 101.

On the rising New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, Munro said that his work ethic is great and he loves batting.

"I think I had seen him first time when I played for Auckland against Wellington.And, you know, he came and opened the batting or batted at three and literally first ball hit Kyle Jamison on the out through covers.And then the backfoot punch through covers for four. And I was like, wow, that's, you know, this kid can play," reminisced Munro.

Munro also noted Rachin's development as a fine T20 player over the years.

"He has got a lot more power now than he did when he first came on the scene. He is obviously getting a bit bigger and stronger.You know, he was just a kid when he came on the scene. He has always talked about being the next big thing in New Zealand through the age group.He has got a crazy work ethic. You know, I have heard rumours of his dad taking him in the morning to the nets. And then you go to school, and then you train with his school team. Then you go to the nets with his dad and have a bit of training, and then you have got club training. He just loves batting," he added.

Munro said that Rachin's passion is visible in his game, as he does not like leaving anything for others while batting and is better than being a "part-time" bowler now with his spin.

"A thing great about him is he is always looking to learn with whoever he is playing with. He is always leaning on the experienced guys to try and get to accelerate his learning.And I think that's a key for all youngsters out there is that you do not have to be playing all the time to be learning.You can sit on the sidelines and actually watch and talk, and communicate. And that is where you can accelerate your learning as well," he added.

ICC Emerging Player of the Year for 2023, Ravindra was a revelation for the Black Caps, making 578 runs at Cricket World Cup 2023 in 10 matches with three centuries and two fifties, which helped him end as leading run-scorer for NZ in their semifinal finish.

A strong Test summer followed next year, with 599 runs in six matches at an average of 49.91, with a double century and three fifties to his name in 12 innings.

On being a part of the Zim Afro T10 tournament with Durban Wolves, Munro said that while the performances were not the greatest, it was still a great one.

"You cannot always judge a tournament on your performance; it is also about how your team gelled together and how you made new friendships with new players. The tournament has been great, but performances have not been the greatest. Some players put their hands up to play T10 format, and some local players also did well. Hopefully, their career will kick off and go to the next level," he said.

Durban Wolves could win just one out of their seven games, finishing last in the points table. Munro scored 166 runs in six matches at an average of 33.20, with two fifties.

On who could be the future stars for New Zealand, Munro picked Rachin and some other up and coming talent.

"I think Rachin is there now as a superstar ready. William O' Rourke. What I have seen on TV, I am impressed. The way he moves the ball in, bowls at a fine pace. Ben Sears (one Test and 17 T20Is for NZ) I like Josh Clarkson (all-rounder with three ODIs and six T20Is for NZ)," he concluded.

