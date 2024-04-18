"Would love to": Rohit on resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket overseas

New Delhi [India], April 18 : Right-hand batter Rohit Sharma said he would "love" it if bilateral cricket between arch-rivals India and Pakistan bilateral cricket resumes and takes place constantly.

Bilateral cricket between the bitter cricketing rivals has been on hold since a three-match ODI series in 2012-13.

Rohit said playing Pakistan in the bilateral series overseas would be awesome as they have got a formidable bowling line-up

"I totally believe that. They're a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. So it'll be a good contest especially if you play overseas conditions. That'll be awesome," Rohit said in the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Rohit added that he would love to face the Men in Green again in the bilateral series as it would be a 'great contest'.

"Yeah, I would love to. At the end of the day, we want to be in contest and I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in ICC trophies, so it doesn't really matter. It's just pure cricket that I'm looking at. I'm not interested in anything else. It's pure cricket, game between bat and ball. It'll be a great contest."," Rohit said responding to Michael Vaughan's query on whether as India Test captain, he would want to play regularly against Pakistan outside of ICC tournaments.

Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) expressed the desire to host a bilateral series between India and Pakistan if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agree to clash in a bilateral contest in future for the first time in 12 years.

Following the mega success of the 2022 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where 90,293 fans witnessed a last-ball thriller that saw Virat Kohli play an iconic knock of 82*, CA, the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCG operators), and the Victorian government have now expressed interest in two teams at the MCG, which could be a great move for them financially.

