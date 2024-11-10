"Would not be surprised if Anderson ends up with CSK....": Michael Vaughan

London [UK], November 10 : Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan feels that the compatriot and pace legend James Anderson will end up with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next season.

Anderson, the 42-year-old ageless pace wonder for England who retired from international cricket this summer and took up a coaching role for the national side, has registered himself for the IPL mega auction to be held this year in Jeddah on November 24-25 at a base price of Rs 1.25 crores.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast that he co-hosts with legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, Vaughan said, "You mention James Anderson, I would not be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings. You heard it here first. They are a team that like someone who can swing it in the first few overs. They had a swinger, be it Shardul Thakur. It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai."

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Anderson said he wants to play cricket again and the 42-year-old added that he has got more to offer.

"That is the whole point of going in the auction, I think, I want to play cricket again. Whether I get picked up or not is a different matter. There is definitely a feeling inside of me that I've got more to offer, in some shape or form. So, however long down the line that might be, in whatever capacity that might be I'm not sure yet," Anderson was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

Anderson added that he has been still bowling even after bidding adieu to international cricket.

"But I am really keen to play. I feel really fit, I have been bowling still, ticking over, so I feel like I am in a good place and I'd love to have an opportunity to play somewhere," he added.

The fast bowler bid farewell to Test cricket as the third-highest Test wicket-taker to grace the game after the first Test against West Indies in July at Lord's.

After making his debut at the Lord's in 2003, Anderson ended his illustrious career with 704 Test wickets behind the iconic spin duo Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). The 42-year-old brought down the curtains on his 22-year career with 991 international wickets.

Anderson ended his international career with a total of 991 wickets in 401 matches at an average of 27.28 and best figures of 7/42.

The 42-year-old has never featured in the IPL. In 19 T20Is for England, he took 18 wickets at an average of 30.66, with best figures of 3/23. In 44 T20s, he has taken 41 wickets at an average of 32.14, with best figures of 3/23.

Registration for the IPL 2025 player auction has officially closed, with a total of 1,574 players signing up, including 1,165 Indian players and 409 overseas players, all competing for a place in the world's premier T20 league. The auction will be held over two days, on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The registered players include 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 from Associate Nations. Specifically, there are 48 capped Indian players, 272 capped international players, 152 uncapped Indian players with previous IPL experience, 3 uncapped international players with prior IPL experience, 965 uncapped Indian players, and 104 uncapped international players.

Of the 409 overseas players, South Africa leads with 91 registrations, followed by Australia with 76, and England with 52. Other notable countries include New Zealand (39), West Indies (33), Afghanistan and Sri Lanka (29 each), and the USA (10). Players from Bangladesh (13), Ireland (9), Canada (4), Netherlands (12), Zimbabwe (8), Scotland (2), UAE (1), and Italy (1) have also registered.

With each of the ten IPL franchises able to assemble a maximum squad of 25 players, a total of 204 slots will be available at the IPL 2025 player auction. The event promises intense competition as teams build their rosters for the next three years.

