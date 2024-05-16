"Would not say it is his last IPL": Aaron Finch on David Warner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Former Australian captain and batter Aaron Finch said on Thursday that compatriot David Warner had a "poor" Indian Premier League (IPL) season but can be picked up again during the auction.

Warner had a very ordinary IPL 2024 season for Delhi Capitals (DC). After starting with scores of 29, 49 and 52, Warner had a terrible next five games, not even touching the 20-run mark in these. In eight matches, Warner scored just 168 runs at an average of just 21.00 and a strike rate of 134.40. Only one half-century came from his bat.

"A big auction is coming up next time (this year-end). I think there would be a team that would love to have his (Warner's) experience, be it in playing eleven, or as a replacement or as someone to nurture younger talent. I would not say it is his last IPL game, but he has had a poor season," Finch told ESPNCricinfo,

Another one of Warner's long-time teammates and a World Cup-winning captain, Michael Clarke said that Warner could get picked in action but may not command the same level of money because of a dip in form. Warner was picked by DC in 2022 at Rs 6.25 crore,

"He could get picked up at the auction, he just might not get the money he is used to. He is at that stage of his career when he is not performing at his absolute best and you cannot expect the same money. I would not be surprised if he is not picked up," Clarke said.

Warner is an IPL legend. In 184 games from 2009 till present, he has scored 6,565 runs at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77, with four centuries and 62 fifties. His best score is 126. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league's history.

Having represented DC at the start of his career as well, it was Warner's stint with SRH where he flourished the most. In 95 matches, he scored 4,014 runs at an average of 49.56 and a strike rate of 142.59, with two centuries and 40 fifties. His best score was 126. He not only won an IPL title for his side in 2016 as a skipper, but also won the 'Orange Cap' honour for most runs in a season thrice, in 2015, 2017 and 2019, the most by any batter in league history.

Delhi Capitals ended the league with seven wins and seven losses, winning their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Though fifth in the points table, their final standing in the tournament depends on the results of the remaining fixtures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor