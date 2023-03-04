WPL 2023: Simran Shaikh makes way from Gully Cricket to Women’s Premiere league

Simran Shaikh, a young player from Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, has been selected for the Women's Premier League by UP Warriorz at a base price of Rs 10 lakh in an auction.

Simran started playing cricket in a slum in Dharavi and is now directly selected in the women's IPL. Her cricket career began with gully cricket. She became obsessed with cricket at the age of 15, after which Simran played cricket with boys and not girls. While playing gully cricket, she was associated with the United Club at Cross Maidan. The cricket kit was a valuable gift from Sanjay Satam. Simran Shaikh then got the material needed for cricket from Sanjay Satam.

There is a huge difference between gully cricket and professional. In this regard, she said, "I agree that there is a huge difference between gully cricket and professional cricket. But I loved cricket, and that's why I gave it my all."

"My mother runs the house. We are four sisters and three brothers in the house. My father works as a wiring worker. Two sisters are older than me. Others are younger than me. My parents never stopped me from playing cricket. So the journey so far has been good."

Talking about education, Simran says, "I was never very interested in education. So I failed the 10th standard exam. After that, I didn't try to study again and decided to pursue a career in cricket. I got the experience of playing in Mumbai’s local cricket tournament. I also played under-19 cricket and got a chance to play for the senior team in Mumbai. I'm a batsman. I love batting in the middle order."

"I have come forward so far on my own will. Even now, I am going to put in the effort. I love Virat Kohli's batting. In women's cricket, I like the games of Australia's Ellyse Perry and Jemimah Rodrigues. Jemimah has shown that through effort, a person can overcome adversity and get what they want."