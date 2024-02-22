WPL 2024: A look at RCB's Indian stars ahead of campaign opener

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ready to roar against UP Warriorz in the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024, scheduled to begin on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bolstered by a balanced squad, RCB will look to start their campaign at the home ground on a positive note. RCB Captain, Smriti Mandhana will lead the side which features several talented players under the guidance of experienced head coach Luke Williams, who is an acclaimed women's cricket coach.

Let's have a look at the squad of Indian players that RCB has recruited for the Women's Premier League 2024 and their stories.

-Smriti Mandhana

Bought for: Rs 3.40 Crore

Batting Style: Left Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right-Hand off-break

Role: Opening Batter

The RCB Captain, Smriti Mandhana, has been an enigma for top bowlers around the globe. The left-handed batter has always taken a bold approach to cricket since her international debut in 2013 and hit her first international century in 2016. She featured in the ICC Women's Team of the Year in 2016 and has continued her stellar performance ever since.

Smriti Mandhana played a crucial role in taking the Indian Women's Cricket team to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in England & Wales. She continued her terrific performance in 2018, winning the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the Best Female Cricketer of the Year.

The batter displayed her mettle in T20Is as well, playing some remarkable innings beyond her performances in ODI cricket. She has struck the second-most fifties in Women's T20 Internationals and has also played for some top teams outside India.

Smriti Mandhana was a key member of the Indian Women's Cricket team during their reach to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. She also played brilliantly in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, securing a silver medal for India.

Serving as the Vice-Captain for the Indian squad during the 2023 Asian Games, she contributed to their triumphant gold medal victory. With ample experience in her arsenal, the Indian batter aims to leverage her seasoned skills to deliver a magnificent performance for the RCB women's team in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

-Shreyanka Patil

Bought for: Rs 10 Lakhs

Batting Style: Right-hand bat

Bowling Style: Right-arm off-break

Role: Bowling All-Rounder

Shreyanka is considered one of the best-emerging cricketers in domestic cricket. In a match in the Karnataka Cricket State Association (KSCA) Women's League in January 2020, she took 6 wickets for 4 runs for Rajajinagar Cricketers against Swastik Union Cricket Club. She finished the 2022-23 BCCI's Senior Women's ODI Tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

Her father used to run a cricket academy, and she would go there on weekends to play, although she did not get to play in the nets. Her dad now manages a sports store. She played a lot of hanging ball and fell in love with the sport.

At 17, she battled a serious back injury and did not play cricket for 2 years, but she made a strong comeback. She won the 2022 Cric-heroes award for the best spell of the year due to her bowling performance of 9 wickets for 24 runs.

She enjoys dancing in her leisure time and wants to show off her dancing skills to her teammates. She loves eating chocolate fudge, and her favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli. This year, Shreyanka Patil was selected for the Indian women's team in the T20 series against England.

-Indrani Roy

Bought for: Rs 10 Lakhs

Batting Style: Right-Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Medium Fast

Role: Wicketkeeper Batter

Born on September 5, 1997, Indrani Roy embarked on her cricket journey at the age of 15, drawing inspiration from her idol MS Dhoni. Initially playing for the Bengal under-19 team for four years, she later made a move to Jharkhand in 2014.

A significant breakthrough came in the 2019-20 Women's Senior One Day Trophy, where Roy showcased her prowess by scoring her inaugural century in a one-day match, amassing an unbeaten 132 runs. This match-winning century played a pivotal role in propelling Jharkhand into the knockout phase of the tournament.

In a notable achievement in May 2021, Roy received her maiden call-up to the India women's cricket team for the tour of England. She earned a spot in India's squad for the one-off Test match and featured in the squads for the Women's One Day International (WODI) and Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) matches. Indrani Roy has been a part of RCB since their debut season and continues to contribute to their success in the WPL 2024 season as well.

-Renuka Singh

Bought for: Rs 1.50 Crore

Batting Style: Right-Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Medium Fast

Role: Bowler

India's ace medium-fast bowler, Renuka Singh, has been in phenomenal form in recent times, taking over the baton from fast bowling legend Jhulan Goswami. However, her journey has not always been smooth, as she had to struggle significantly before making her debut for the Indian Women's Cricket Team in 2021 against Australia.

Renuka Singh once borrowed kits to play cricket, and now she will showcase her skills for one of the best cricket franchises in the world, RCB. The bowler's consistently enthralling performances for the senior national team also made her one of the top buys for RCB ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL). She started her journey in a village named Parsa in Himachal Pradesh but never stopped believing in herself, even when facing some of the world's top batters.

The medium-fast bowler played a key role in India's silver medal-winning campaign in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She took numerous wickets in the Women's Asia Cup last year as well and now aims to bring her bold approach with the ball to the WPL 2024 with RCB.

-Richa Ghosh

Bought for: Rs 1.90 Crore

Batting Style: Right-Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Medium

Role: Wicketkeeper Batter

Taking inspiration from her idol MS Dhoni, Richa Ghosh had decided early that she wanted to become a Wicketkeeper-Batter and help the Indian Women's Cricket Team achieve new heights in international cricket. Still, in her early cricketing days, the young player has already turned a lot of heads in international cricket with her aggressive approach and magnificent wicket-keeping skills.

Richa's journey has been filled with hardships as she struggled a lot due to a lack of money in her initial days. However, it did not affect her monster mentality as she finally made her debut for the Indian Women's Cricket Team in 2020. Her exploits on the field in the last few years prompted RCB to make her one of the top buys in the women's team.

The youngster was named in India's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Her chance came in the Women's Asia Cup in 2022, when she smashed some of the top bowlers of the world as India clinched the title for the seventh time.

Richa Ghosh, then, went on to play in the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup and hit some crucial runs in India's winning campaign. She also served as the wicketkeeper-batter for the Indian squad during the 2023 Asian Games, contributing to their triumphant gold medal victory.

-Sabbineni Meghana

Bought for: Rs 30 Lakhs

Batting Style: Right-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Medium

Role: Batter

Born on June 7, 1996, Sabbineni Meghana, hails from Andhra and is a seasoned right-handed top-order batter. Her cricketing journey has been marked by significant achievements, having been a crucial member of the Indian national team that secured victory in the Women's T20 Asia Cup both in 2016 and the recent 2022 edition.

Meghana's prowess with the bat was notably on display in the 2021-22 Women's Senior One Day Trophy, where she emerged as the highest run-scorer, amassing an impressive total of 388 runs, including a century and two half-centuries.

Her stellar performances earned her a spot in the Indian squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, further solidifying her position as a key contributor to the national team. With a combination of experience and consistent batting prowess, Sabbineni Meghana stands as a valuable asset in Indian women's cricket, leaving a lasting impact on the field.

-Ekta Bisht

Bought for: Rs 60 Lakhs

Batting Style: Left-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Slow Left Arm Orthodox

Role: Bowler

Ekta Bisht, renowned who became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in women's-T20Is, distinguishes herself as a skilled left-arm spinner with a classical approach. Notably, she is the inaugural representative from Uttarakhand to play for the national team.

Ekta excels in enticing batsmen with her loop and guile, posing a formidable challenge, particularly on spinner-friendly pitches. Debuting internationally in 2011, she swiftly became an integral part of the Indian bowling unit, consistently contributing to the team's success.

Known for her preference to bowl with a cap on, Ekta's cricketing journey faced financial hurdles, as her father, a former Army personnel, opened a tea stall to support her aspirations. Despite initial financial crises, Ekta's cricketing prowess, especially after national selection, played a pivotal role in turning the tide for her family.

With a tally of over 100 international wickets, Ekta holds a senior position in the current Indian squad. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, she was honoured with the Khel Ratna award in 2017. Notably, Ekta remains the sole Indian women's cricketer to achieve an international hat-trick.

-Shubha Sateesh

Bought for: Rs 10 Lakhs

Batting Style: Left-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Medium Fast

Role: All Rounder

Hailing from Bangalore, Karnataka, Shubha Sateesh is a promising 24-year-old cricketer who brings a valuable blend of skills to the cricketing arena. The Karnataka all-rounder recently got her Team India call-up. Her versatility is evident as she proficiently wields the bat and showcases prowess as a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

A true home-grown talent, Shubha's left-handed batting style adds a dynamic dimension to her game, while her right-arm medium-fast bowling provides a strategic edge to her team. With a skill set that spans both disciplines, Shubha stands out as an all-around contributor, capable of making a significant impact on the field. As she continues to develop and refine her abilities, her potential as a well-rounded player makes her an exciting prospect for the future of cricket.

-Simran Bahadur

Bought for: Rs 30 Lakhs

Batting Style: Left-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Medium

Role: Bowling All Rounder

Simran Bahadur, born on December 13, 1999, is a talented Indian cricketer representing the Indian Women's National cricket team. A left-handed batswoman and a right-arm medium-pace bowler, Simran developed her passion for sports early in life, participating in athletic meets during her school days. Raised in a supportive family, she played cricket with neighbourhood boys in her youth. At 16, Simran joined an academy in Punjabi Bagh, training under Sharvan Kumar.

In 2017, Simran successfully made it to the Delhi U-19 team and later earned spots in the U-23 and senior teams. Her breakthrough came in 2018 during the Challengers Trophy, and she gained recognition after a standout performance in a domestic match against Andhra Pradesh. The following year, she contributed significantly to the Indian team's victory in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Emerging Teams Cup.

Simran's journey continued in 2020 when she was selected for the Indian squad in the T20 Quadrangular Series in Patna. In 2021, she received her first call-up to the Indian cricket team for the Home Series against South Africa, making her WT20I debut in the same year. Throughout her career, Simran's dedication and all-round skills have solidified her place as a rising star in Indian women's cricket.

-Shraddha Pokharkar

Bought for: Rs 10 Lakhs

Batting Style: Right-hand bat

Bowling Style: Right-arm medium

Role: All-rounder

A talented all-rounder Shraddha Pokharkar was part of RCB's setup as a net bowler and has now found a spot in the team with her tremendous hard work and perseverance. She has also been a regular face in Maharashtra's domestic setup and has given multiple match-winning performances for the team.

Shraddha Pokharkar has already showcased her skills in the Women's T20 Challenge tournament where the all-rounder was the part of team Trailblazers. She played with Smriti Mandhana for the Trailblazers and will look to continue to perform well under her captaincy at the RCB.

The all-rounder likes to bowl fast and started playing with a leather ball when she was 20 years old. However, pace comes naturally to her and has made her a perfect weapon to demolish any team's batting lineup.

hraddha used to play with a tennis ball and gave trials for Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Pune in 2017 where she impressed Mohan Jadhav, who then became Pokharkar's first coach and helped her to improve her skills in both departments.

-Asha Shobana

Bought for Rs 10 Lakhs

Batting Style: Right-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right arm Leg spinner

Role: Bowling all-rounder

A leg spinner and a middle-order batter, Asha Shobana started off her journey as a 13-year-old when she played for Trivandrum and afterwards for the senior team.

She was propelled to play cricket in light of the innings that Sachin Tendulkar played against Australia going after Shane Warne in Sharjah in 1998.

Her favourite cricketer is Stuart MacGill who also played as a right-arm leg spinner and a right-hand batter. She comes from a humble background. Her father was a driver. Apart from cricket, she can do pencil sketching, and digital drawing and can sing as well.

-Disha Kasat

Bought for: Rs 10 Lakhs

Batting Style: Right-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right arm off-spinner

Role: Batting all-rounder

A part-time off-spinner and a top-order batter, Disha started playing cricket when she was in 9th standard after having moved to Amravati from Vidarbha in 7th standard where she lived with her aunt.

In order to pursue cricket, she gave up on her dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant. Disha emerged as the top run-getter in senior domestic T20 Trophy, 2022 where she scored 300 runs.

She is additionally an incredible volleyball player and also loves to read books and go on treks.

