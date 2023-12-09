WPL 2024 Auction: India's Simran Bahadur picked by RCB for Rs 30 lakh, Veda brought by GG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Indian bowling all-rounder Simran Bahadur was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 30 lakhs while batter Veda Krishnamurthywas picked up by Gujarat Giants also for Rs 30 lakhs.

The auction for the WPL season 2024 is being held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This time an additional purse of Rs 1.5 crore was made available to all the five teams besides the balance they are all left with from the last auction as well as after the recent player releases. Thirty slots, including nine overseas, will be filled at the auction. Teams released their retention lists and overall 60 players were retained. Out of these 60 players, 21 were overseas stars. 29 players were released from their squads.

"Veda Krishnamurthy is next up in the accelerated auction. She is SOLD to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 Lakh #TATAWPLAuction @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733469023646663015

Veda has played 76 T20Is for India, scoring 875 runs at an average of 18.61, with two half-centuries. She has also scored 829 runs in 48 ODIs at an average of 25.90, with eight half-centuries.

Also, Simran was picked up by RCB for Rs 30 lakh. She has played six T20Is and an ODI for India, taking one wicket.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733469466703606009

UP Warriorz also picked up Indian spinner Gouher Sultana for Rs 30 lakhs.

"Gouher Sultana gets an opening bid from @UPWarriorz Her base price is INR 30 Lakh She will play for UPW this season #TATAWPLAuction@TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733469653387915660

Gouher has played 87 matches for India in white-ball formats, picking up 95 wickets.

Australian spinner Sophie Molineux, who has also played for Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

"Sophie Molineux from Australia is next. She is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 30 Lakh #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733470393149845973

Also, other talents who were picked up included: Tarannum Pathan (Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh), Scotland's Kathryn Bryce (Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh), Mannat Kashyap (Gujarat Giants, Rs 10 lakhs), Ashwani Kumari (Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakhs), Keerthana Balakrishnan (Mumbai Indians, Rs 10 lakhs), Shubha Satheesh (Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 Lakhs), Poonam Khemnar (UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakhs), S Sajana (Mumbai Indians, Rs 15 lakhs), Amandeep Kaur (Mumbai Indians, Rs 10 lakhs), Saima Thakor (UP Warriorz, Rs 10 lakhs), Priya Mishra (Gujarat Giants, Rs 20 lakhs), Lauren Cheatle of Australia (Gujarat Giants, Rs 30 lakhs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor