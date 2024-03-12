WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's six wicket haul destroys Mumbai Indians, helps RCB bundle out MI for 113

New Delhi [India], March 12 : Ellyse Perry's historic six-wicket haul dismantled Mumbai Indians (MI) and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bundle out MI to 113 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

During the match, Perry created history as she became the first player in WPL history to bag a six-wicket haul.

Put to bat first, openers Hayley Matthews and S Sajana started Mumbai's innings on a brisk note as the duo gathered 40 runs in 5 overs without losing a wicket.

The pair kept the scoreboard ticking for Mumbai hammering big shots every loose ball chance they received.

The 43-run solid partnership stand was broken as Sophie Devine provided her team with a big wicket of hard-hitting Matthews in the 6th over of the innings for 26 in 23 balls. Perry took a fine catch at deep square leg.

Nat Sciver-Brunt along with Sajana continued Mumbai's change.

The hard-hitting batter Sajana fell prey to Ellyse Perry in the 9th over of the game after scoring 30 off 21 deliveries. MI was 65/2 in 8.4 overs.

In the same over, Perry gave Mumbai another blow as she bowled captain Harmanpreet Kaur for one ball duck.

After halfway mark Mumbai's score read 69 with three wickets loss.

Perry in red-hot form broke Mumbai's batting order's back as she removed Amelia Kerr for 2 and Amanjot Kaur for 4 runs.

Mumbai was again jolted by Perry as she removed Pooja Vastrakar, the right-handed batter, who tried to handle the charge for the current champions. With this, Perry completed her five-wicket haul. She also trapped Nat lbw for just 10 runs, sinking MI to 82/7 in 13 overs.

Asha Shobhana got the wicket of Humaira Kazi for just four after being caught by Devine. MI was 92/8.

In the 18th over Shreyanka Patil joined the wicket-taking party as she removed Shabnim Ismail for 8. MI was 106/9 in 17.5 overs.

Sophie Molineux then wrapped up Mumbai's innings with a wicket of Priyanka Bala, bundling out MI for 113.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 113 ( Hayley Matthews 26, S Sajana 30; Ellyse Perry 6-15) vs RCB.

