WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants win toss, decide to bat first against Bangalore

New Delhi [India], March 6 : Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants (GGT) won the toss and decided to bat first against Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Gujarat Giants have not displayed their top performance in the tournament so far as they have lost their first four matches of the WPL 2024. They are currently standing at the bottom of the WPL 2024 standings and have yet to bag points.

On the other hand, RCB have only lost two matches after playing five games. They are coming into this game after beating UP Warriorz by 23 runs. RCB currently stand in second place on the WPL 2024 standings with 6 points.

"Would've fielded first anyway. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. Hectic last 2-3 days, last win was really nice in front of the home crowd. Travel days are always good with this bunch. We're all ready to go. No changes," Mandhana said while speaking at the toss.

"We're going to have a bat. We're trying to be nice and brave, nice and positive. Do something different and try and see if we can shake things up. The wicket looks like it kept a little low last night, we'll see what it does in the 2nd innings, probably not as much dew as well. We've got one change," Mooney said.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Beth Mooney (Wk/C), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (C), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

